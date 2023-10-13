ICC Cricket World Cup, India vs Pakistan: Statistical preview

ICC Cricket World Cup, India vs Pakistan: Statistical preview

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:57 am Oct 13, 202310:57 am

Babar Azam is yet to fire in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Match 12 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup will see India take on their arch-rivals Pakistan at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14. One of the greatest rivalries in sports, the Indo-Pak cricket clashes are much more than just cricket, they have great national and geopolitical significance. Notably, Pakistan have never defeated India in an ODI WC match. Here's the statistical preview.

A look at their head-to-head record

Pakistan have lost all their seven previous ODI WC games against India. However, in terms of overall ODI record, the Men in Green are still ahead, having won 73 games and losing 56 (NR: 5). The arch-rivals met in the Asia Cup last month as India claimed a massive 228-run win. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli smoked centuries in that duel.

Babar can be the fastest to 20 ODI centuries

With 19 ODI centuries from 107 innings, Babar Azam is well-placed to become the joint-fastest to reach 20 ODI centuries. Currently, SA's Hashim Amla holds the record, having reached the milestone in 108 innings. Babar has a golden opportunity to equal this record. He, however, has been enduring a poor run lately, failing to cross the 50-run mark in his last five ODI outings.

An unwanted record for Babar

As per statistician Bharath Seervi, in the last 5 years, it's the first time Babar has gone five consecutive innings without a 50+ score. Before that, he scored three successive 50-plus scores (53, 60, and 151). Babar, who made his ODI debut in 2015, has gone without a 50-plus score in five-plus matches on three occasions before this.

Kohli averages 55.16 versus Pakistan

In 15 ODIs against Pakistan, Kohli has returned with 662 runs at a tremendous average of 55.16. His highest ODI score has also been recorded against the Men in Green, 183 in 2012. Overall, he has three tons and a couple of fifties against Pakistan in the format. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma owns 787 ODI runs against Pakistan at 49.18.

Mohammad Rizwan's dream run this year

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has truly been on a roll lately. In 18 ODIs this year, he has clocked 827 ODI runs at 75.18. He scored an unbeaten 131 in his last outing against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Rizwan's teammate and Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has just one 50-plus score in his last six ODI innings.

Here are Pakistan's key bowlers

Hasan Ali (97) needs 3 more wickets to complete his 100 ODI scalps. Haris Rauf has claimed the most ODI wickets for Pakistan in 2023 (29). Overall, he has scalped 58 dismissals at 24.06. Shaheen Afridi is in good touch with 26 wickets this year in ODIs. The pacer has accumulated 88 scalps in 46 ODIs at 24 (4w: 6, 5w: 2).

Here are India's key bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah has scalped 18 wickets in 10 white-ball matches since returning from his injury. With 36 scalps in 19 games, Kuldeep Yadav is the highest wicket-taker in ODIs this year (only full-member team bowlers). Mohammed Siraj has taken 32 powerplay wickets in ODIs since 2022. No other bowler has claimed more than 20 wickets in this regard.