Asia Cup, Pakistan vs Nepal: Preview, stats, and Dream11 prediction

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 28, 2023 | 01:46 pm 2 min read

Pakistan and Nepal have never met in international cricket before (Source: X/@ICC)

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup, which will be played in the ODI format, will get underway on August 30. The tournament opener will witness the first international meeting between Nepal and Pakistan. While the Men in Green have clinched the continental tournament twice, Nepal will appear in the event for the first time. Here we look at the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Multan Cricket Stadium will host this duel (3:00pm IST). Though the track here is usually good for batting, pacers can get some assistance with the new ball. As the dew factor can come into play later in the contest, the toss-winning skipper must elect to bowl. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Pakistan to start as favorites

Needless to mention, hosts Pakistan will take the field as favorites. Moreover, the recent 3-0 ODI series win over Afghanistan would have boosted their morale even further Meanwhile, Nepal made it to the Asia Cup by winning the 2023 ACC Men's Premier Cup in May. They were unbeaten throughout the tournament. However, taking on Pakistan is a different ball game altogether.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Pakistan (Probable XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf. Nepal (Probable XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulsan Jha.

Here are the key performers

Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam scored two fifties apiece in the Afghanistan ODI series. Pakistan's pacer spearhead Shaheen Afridi returned with six wickets in three games at 16.33. With 238 runs in four innings at a tremendous strike rate of 155.55, Kushal Malla was Nepal's highest run-getter at the Men's Premier Cup. Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets (ER: 3.79).

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Mohammad Rizwan, Kushal Malla, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Kushal Malla, Shadab Khan (VC), Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Fantasy XI (Option 1): Mohammad Rizwan, Kushal Malla, Imam-ul-Haq (VC), Babar Azam, Kushal Malla, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Haris Rauf (C), Shaheen Afridi.

