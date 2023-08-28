England vs New Zealand T20I series 2023: Statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 28, 2023 | 12:53 pm 2 min read

Tim Southee can become the highest wicket-taker in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England will take on New Zealand in a four-match home T20I series, starting on August 30. With the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup taking place in October-November, several prominent players from both teams have been rested. Tim Southee will lead NZ in the absence of the injured Kane Williamson. Jos Buttler's England are seen as favorites. Here is the statistical preview of the series.

A look at the head-to-head record

NZ have eight wins and 13 defeats against the Brits in T20Is (Tie: 1). The two sides last met at the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup where England claimed a comprehensive 20-run win. At home, England have two wins and a solitary loss against NZ in T20Is. NZ last played a T20I in England in June 2015. They lost that game by 56 runs.

Here are England's key performers

Jos Buttler finished the recently-concluded The Hundred as the highest run-getter with 391 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 145.35. Harry Brook of Northern Superchargers was the only centurion in the season (105*). Moeen Ali owns 338 runs and 21 wickets in 30 T20 matches in 2023. At home, Adil Rashid owns 33 wickets in 28 T20Is (ER: 7.56).

Here are New Zealand's key performers

Southee recently snapped a T20I five-wicket haul against the United Arab Emirates. Devon Conway has smoked 951 T20 runs this year at 43.22 with his strike rate being 134.13. Glenn Phillips has a jaw-dropping strike rate of 190.45 in the last five overs in T20Is. Mitchell Santner's economy rate in T20Is reads a sensational 7.03.

Approaching milestones for England players

England's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, Chris Jordan needs four scalps to complete 100 T20I wickets. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid requires five scalps to get the same milestone. All-rounder Sam Curran is eight short of completing 50 T20I wickets. Dawid Malan (1,810) can accomplish 2,000 runs in the T20I format. Jonny Bairstow (1,337) can complete 1,500 runs in T20Is.

Approaching milestones for NZ players

Southee (140) requires a solitary wicket to become the highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He currently shares the top spot with Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. Santner needs five scalps to become the third NZ bowler with 100 T20I wickets. Lockie Ferguson (43) can touch the 50-wicket mark in T20Is. Phillips (1,385) can accomplish 1,500 runs in the T20I format.

