3rd T20I washed out; India beat Ireland 2-0: Details

Written by Parth Dhall August 23, 2023 | 11:29 pm 2 min read

India won the first two T20Is to seal the series (Image Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Incessant rain hampered India's chances of completing yet another whitewash in Ireland. The 3rd T20I would have been a dead rubber as India had an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. However, rain played spoilsport at The Village, Dublin, as the two captains couldn't come out for the toss. Nevertheless, India maintain their unbeaten streak against Ireland in T20I cricket.

T20Is: India 7-0 Ireland

India and Ireland have faced each other in a total of seven T20Is, and the Indians maintain a perfect record. They secured consecutive 2-0 wins in their last two tours of Ireland in 2018 and 2022. Their first-ever T20I encounter was in the 2009 T20 World Cup at Trent Bridge, which India won by eight wickets. Rohit Sharma slammed an unbeaten 52.

The summary of 2nd T20I

India beat Ireland in Dublin to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The Men in Blue successfully defended 185 with a concerted bowling effort. Andrew Balbirnie's brilliant 72 went in vain. A 58-run knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad laid the foundation of India's win, while Rinku Singh's 21-ball 38 made headlines. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets for 15 runs.

A look at the top performers

Indian batter Gaikwad finished as the highest run-scorer of the series. He smashed 77 runs in two T20Is, including a 43-ball 58 in the 2nd T20I. It was Gaikwad's maiden half-century in the format away from home. Ireland opener Andrew Balbirnie is the only other player to have smacked over 70 runs in the three-match series. He struck at 143.40.

A memorable comeback for Bumrah

It was a special comeback for Indian captain Bumrah, who returned to action after nearly a year. Bumrah, who had been nursing injuries, claimed 2/24 versus the 1st T20I in Dublin. He took two more wickets in the 2nd T20I to finish as the joint-highest wicket-taker (4). In that match, Bumrah also became India's third-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket.

Bumrah adjudged Player of the Series

For his exceptional performance, Bumrah was adjudged the Player of the Series. "Very happy to be back and play some cricket. An honor to lead the side, everyone was very eager and enthusiastic. Whenever you get an opportunity to lead your side, anyone would love to do that," an elated Bumrah stated in the post-match presentation.

