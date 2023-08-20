India beat Ireland in 2nd T20I, seal three-match series: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 20, 2023 | 11:04 pm 3 min read

India won the match by 33 runs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India beat Ireland at The Village, Dublin, to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The Men in Blue successfully defended 185 with a concerted bowling effort. Andrew Balbirnie's brilliant 72 went in vain. A 58-run knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad laid the foundation of India's win, while Rinku Singh's 21-ball 38 made headlines. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

India had a patchy start after Ireland invited them to bat. The visitors were reduced to 34-2 before Gaikwad and Sanju Samson got them past 100. Rinku and Shivam Dube took charge in the death overs, smashing 42 runs off the last two (185/5). For Ireland, Balbirnie emerged as the lone warrior, with others failing to capitalize. Ireland eventually lost by 33 runs (152/8).

Gaikwad's maiden T20I fifty overseas

Gaikwad, whose impressive back-foot strokes grabbed eyeballs, broke the shackles post Samson's dismissal. He brought up his second T20I half-century off 39 balls in the 15th over. It was Gaikwad's maiden half-century in the format away from home. He finally managed 58 off 43 balls, a knock laced with 6 fours and a solitary six. Gaikwad recorded his career-best score in T20I cricket.

India score 42 runs off last two overs

India lost momentum after they lost Gaikwad in the 16th over (129/4). Rinku and Dube rotated the strike in the next two overs (143/4). The former slammed two sixes and a four in the next over, while India collected 20 runs in the final. Rinku smashed a 21-ball 38 (2 fours, 3 sixes), while Dube, who smashed two sixes, finished on a 16-ball 22*.

Balbirnie slams his 10th T20I fifty

Opener Balbirnie kept Ireland alive in the run-chase despite losing his batting partners. He continued with his onslaught even though the hosts were tottering on 63/4. The Ireland batter brought up his 10th T20I fifty off just 39 balls in the 13th over. He kept on hammering the Indian bowlers before Arshdeep Singh dismissed him (72 off 51 balls).

Balbirnie completes 2,000 T20I runs

Balbirnie has become the second Ireland batter to complete 2,000 runs in T20I cricket. The right-handed batter got to the feat with his 31st run in the second T20I versus India in Dublin. Overall, he became the 24th batter to get to the mark in T20Is. Only current skipper Paul Stirling (3,408) owns more T20I runs among Ireland players.

Most ducks in T20I cricket

Ireland captain Stirling continues his quest for a big score in international cricket. After scoring 11 in the 1st T20I against India, he recorded a four-ball duck in the 2nd. Prasidh dismissed the Ireland captain in the third over. Stirling registered his 13th duck, now the most by a batter in men's T20Is. He surpassed his compatriot Kevin O'Brien, who recorded 12 ducks.

Second-fastest Indian to 50 T20I wickets

India's rising pace sensation Arshdeep has completed 50 wickets in T20I cricket. The left-arm speed merchant got to the milestone with his first wicket in the second T20I against Ireland. He became the second-fastest Indian to complete 50 T20I wickets, having reached the landmark in 33 games. Arshdeep is also the fastest to get the feat among left-arm fast bowlers.

India record their seventh T20I win over Ireland

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, India now enjoy a 7-0 win-loss record against Ireland in T20 Internationals. The Men in Blue chronicled a 2-0 series in Ireland during the tour of 2018 and 2022. Their maiden encounter was during the 2009 T20 World Cup at Trent Bridge. India comfortably chased 113 and won by eight wickets.

