CWC Qualifiers: Scotland stun Ireland in a thrilling finish

Written by Parth Dhall June 21, 2023 | 09:01 pm 3 min read

Scotland chased eight runs in the final over (Source: Twitter/@CricketScotland)

Scotland beat Ireland to claim their maiden win in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at the Queens Sports Club. The Scots successfully chased down 287 (289/9) in what turned out to be a dramatic finish. Scotland were tottering on 152/7 before Michael Leask (91*) propelled them to a final-ball victory. He struck a boundary as Scotland required two off the final ball.

How did the match pan out?

Ireland suffered turbulence after they were invited to bat. They lost half their side at 70 before a century-plus stand between Curtis Campher and George Dockrell lifted them. Scotland's Brandon McMullen took a fifer. Although Scotland's Christopher McBride scored a fifty, the top order faltered. Leask and Chris Greaves kept Scotland afloat even though they stumbled (152/7). The former hit the winning runs.

An incredible century from Campher

Ireland lost opener Paul Stirling and skipper Andrew Balbirnie in the first over. While Andy McBrine held his end, Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker also departed in single digits. Campher, who came in next, took Ireland from 33/4 to 70 alongside McBrine. Although McBrine also perished, Campher and Dockrell took Ireland past 200. Campher reached his century off 99 balls in the 48th over.

Campher smashed a 108-ball 120

Campher smashed 120 off 108 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours and 4 sixes. During the match, he shared a 136-run partnership with Dockrell, who smashed 69 off 93 balls (4 fours and 1 six).

Maiden ODI fifer for McMullen

McMullen, who bowls medium-pace, dismissed both Stirling and Balbirnie on ducks in the first over of the match. In the fifth over, McMullen got rid of the talented Harry Tector, who scored 6(14). The former came back to dismiss George Dockrell and Gareth Delany toward the innings' end. McMullen was the pick of Scotland's bowlers, having registered figures worth 5/34(7).

McMullen joins an elite club

As stated, McMullen (5/34) recorded his best bowling figures in men's ODI cricket. As per Opta, this is also the fifth-best bowling figures by a Scotland bowler in the 50-over format.

Leask's heroics power Scotland

The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo witnessed the masterclass of Leask, who played the greatest knock of his career so far. He arrived in the middle after Scotland were reduced to 117/5. Scotland suffered further dents as they lost Tomas Mackintosh and Chris Greaves before the 200-run mark. However, Leask's unbeaten 91 off 61 balls (9 fours, 4 sixes) drove Scotland to win.

Here's how Scotland raced to victory

Leask was duly supported by tail-ender Mark Watt, who smashed a 43-ball 47 (7 fours). The duo added 82 crucial runs, taking Scotland past 230. It all came down to the final over where Scotland required eight runs with two wickets in hand. Although Leask lost Safyaan Sharif on the third delivery, he struck two match-winning boundaries, including one on the final ball.

Second time unlucky, Ireland

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Ireland have become the first side to concede winning runs on the final ball twice in a year in men's ODIs. Earlier this year, Zimbabwe stole a similar victory against Ireland at Harare.

