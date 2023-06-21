Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Ireland's Curtis Campher slams his maiden ODI century

Written by Parth Dhall June 21, 2023 | 06:03 pm 2 min read

Campher smashed a 108-ball 120

Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher has slammed his maiden century in ODI cricket. He brought up the three-figure mark during Ireland's ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers match against Scotland. After being put to bat, Ireland were tottering on 33-4 when Campher arrived in the middle. He stitched a century-plus stand with George Dockrell en route to his century. Here are the key stats.

A rescuing knock from Campher

Ireland lost opener Paul Stirling and skipper Andrew Balbirnie in the first over. While Andy McBrine held his end, Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker also departed in single digits. Campher, who came in next, took Ireland from 33/4 to 70 alongside McBrine. Although McBrine also perished, Campher and Dockrell took Ireland past 200. Campher reached his century off 99 balls in the 48th over.

Campher smashed 120 off 108 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours and 4 sixes. During the match, he shared a 136-run partnership with Dockrell, who smashed 69 off 93 balls (4 fours and 1 six).

Campher gets past 600 ODI runs

As stated, Campher has slammed his maiden century in ODI cricket. Overall, he has become the 12th Ireland batter to score a ton in the 50-over format. The right-handed batter has raced to 652 runs from 26 ODIs at an average of 32.60. His tally includes four half-centuries. His previous highest ODI score was 68 which came against England in 2020.

His stats at home, away, and neutral venues

In five home ODIs, Campher has scored 127 runs at an average of 31.75 (one fifty). He has played 14 matches away from home, having smashed 298 runs at an average of 29.80 (three fifties). Campher has 227 runs from seven matches at neutral venues.

Campher's exploits with the ball

Campher, who bowls medium-fast, is handy with the ball too. He has taken 41 wickets in white-ball cricket (20 in ODIs). During the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, Campher scripted history by taking a double hat-trick. He took four wickets in four balls in the T20 WC Qualifier against the Netherlands. Campher became only the third player in men's T20Is to achieve this feat.

