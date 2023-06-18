Sports

Moeen Ali handed one demerit point, fined 25% match fee

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 18, 2023

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been fined 25 percent of his match fee, besides being handed a demerit point after a level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. The incident was seen on TV cameras and the ICC said it displayed conduct that is "contrary to the spirit of the game".

Moeen was found spraying a drying agent on his bowling hand in the 89th over of Australia's innings on Day 2, before coming on to bowl the next over. He was found in breach of Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel as he did not take any approval from umpires.

Moeen admitted the offense before being fined 25% of his match fee. He has also been given one demerit point. It was deemed the spray was not used to change the condition of the ball, which would have led to a more serious offense which would have been a breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions, which deals with unfair play.

"Ali admitted the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC stated.

