Sports

One-off Test, Day 2: Bangladesh on top versus sorry Afghanistan

One-off Test, Day 2: Bangladesh on top versus sorry Afghanistan

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 15, 2023 | 05:10 pm 3 min read

Bangladesh are on top of Afghanistan after dominating Day 2 of the ongoing one-off Test in Dhaka (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCBtigers)

Bangladesh are on top of Afghanistan after dominating Day 2 of the ongoing one-off Test in Dhaka. Bangladesh resumed Day 2 with an overnight score of 362/5. However, they failed to add substance as Afghanistan wrapped the innings for 382/10. Bangladesh lost five scalps for 20 runs. In response, Afghanistan were folded for 146 before the hosts have scored 134/1, taking a 370-run lead.

Summary of Day 2

Bangladesh had set batters Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz at the crease but their early dismissals saw the Afghans take little time to shut down the innings. Nijat Masood claimed three scalps to complete a fifer. Bangladesh bowlers then enjoyed themselves with some poor batting from Afghanistan, who were shot down for 146.Bangladesh have now extended the lead and are enjoying themselves.

Masood becomes second Afghanistan bowler with Test debut fifer

Masood claimed a five-wicket haul (5/79). He became just the second Afghanistan bowler after Amir Hamza to accomplish the feat on his Test debut. The pacer was at his best in the first hour of Day 2 as he dismissed Mushfiqur (47), Taijul Islam (0), and Shoriful Islam (6) in quick successions. His brilliance meant Bangladesh lost their last five wickets inside nine runs.

A debut fifer for Masood

Amir Hamza, who claimed 5/74 versus West Indies in 2019, is the only other Afghanistan bowler with a fifer on Test debut. Meanwhile, Masood became the third Afghanistan bowler after Rashid Khan (4) and Hamza (2) to claim a five-wicket haul in Tests. The debutant's 5/79 are the sixth-best figures by an Afghanistan bowler in the longest format of the game.

Ebadot Hossain records brilliant four-wicket haul

Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain claimed a sensational four-wicket haul. The right-arm pacer recorded 4/47 in 10 overs as the Afghan side was folded for just 146. Thanks to his brilliance, the Tigers tightened their grip over the contest with a 236-run lead in the first innings. He dismissed Abdul Malik (17), Rahmat Shah (9), Afsar Zazai (36), and Amir Hamza (6) to complete his four-fer.

Only two Afghan batters manage 30-plus scores

Only two Afghanistan batters Nasir Jamal and Afsar Zazai managed to breach the 30-run mark. Jamal scored a 43-ball 35, slamming six fours. Zazai scored a 40-ball 36, smashing six fours too. Six Afghan batters were folded inside 10 runs.

Bangladesh bat well in the second innings

Bangladesh lost Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 17 before Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto have batted well to keep the score ticking. Both players played sensibly and kept the runs flowing, helping their side score over six an over. Zakir has brought up his second fifty as Shanto, who slammed a ton in the first innings, has also gone past 50.

Share this timeline