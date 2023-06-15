Sports

Ebadot Hossain records brilliant four-wicket haul against Afghanistan: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 15, 2023 | 03:04 pm 2 min read

Ebadot Hossain claimed 4/47 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain claimed a sensational four-wicket haul in the ongoing one-off Test versus Afghanistan. The right-arm pacer recorded 4/47 in 10 overs as the Afghan side was folded for just 146. Thanks to his brilliance, the Tigers tightened their grip over the contest with a 236-run lead in the first innings. Here are Ebadot's stats in Tests.

A spell of hostility from Ebadot Hossain

On a track where Bangladesh posted 382 while batting first, Ebadot ran through Afghanistan's top order with a stellar opening spell. He dismissed Abdul Malik (17) and Rahmat Shah (9) cheaply as the visitors could never recover. The right-arm pacer later dismissed Afsar Zazai (36) and Amir Hamza (6) to complete his four-fer. Notably, none of the Afghanistan batters could touch the 40-run mark.

Second four-fer for Ebadot

Ebadot, who made his Test debut in February 2019, claimed his second four-fer in Tests. His only fifer came against New Zealand, 6/46 in January last year. Those were the second-best figures away from home by a Bangladesh bowler. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old has now raced to 41 wickets in 20 Tests at a higher average of 47.75.

Sensational run of form in 2023

Meanwhile, Ebadot has been on a roll across formats this year. In nine innings across all international formats in 2023, the pacer has raced to 19 wickets with his average being 19.52. Only Taskin Ahmed (21) has scalped more international wickets among Bangladesh bowlers this year. 10 of Ebadot's total wickets this year have come in seven ODIs.

How has the match proceeded?

Najmul Hossain Shanto (146) and Mahmudal Hasan Joy (77) starred with the bat as the hosts posted 382 while batting first at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium. Debutant Nijat Masood (5/79) claimed a fifer for Afghanistan. In reply, the visitors could only manage 146 thanks to Ebadot's brilliance. Shoriful Islam (2/28), Taijul Islam (2/7), and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2/15) claimed two wickets apiece.

