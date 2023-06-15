Sports

Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea to face Liverpool on opening matchday

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 15, 2023 | 02:30 pm 2 min read

Chelsea will face Liverpool on matchday one of the Premier League 2023-24 season (Photo credit: Twitter/@LFC)

Chelsea will face Liverpool on matchday one of the Premier League 2023-24 season after the fixtures were announced. Chelsea, who will begin their journey under Mauricio Pochettino, welcome Jurgen Klopp's Reds on Sunday, August 13. Champions Manchester City kickstart the season with the first fixture away at promoted Burnley. Manchester United host Wolves on Monday night in the last fixture of matchday one.

Here are the opening round fixtures (IST)

Saturday, August 11 Burnley v Manchester City (12:30am) Saturday, August 12 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (5:00pm) Bournemouth v West Ham (7:30pm) Brighton v Luton Town (7:30pm) Everton v Fulham (7:30pm) Sheffield United v Crystal Palace (7:30pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (10:00pm) Sunday, August 13 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur (6:30pm) Chelsea v Liverpool (9:00pm) Tuesday, August 15 Manchester United v Wolves (12:30am)

Favorable run for City, Liverpool, and Chelsea; difficult for United

City face Newcastle United, Brentford, Fulham, and West Ham after their opening fixture versus Championship winners Burnley. Meanwhile, United have a tough opening five fixtures, facing Spurs, Arsenal, and Brighton, barring Wolves and Nottingham Forest. Post the Chelsea match, Liverpool have a favorable run in terms of their first five matches. Chelsea face West Ham, Luton, Nottingham, and Bournemouth post the Liverpool game.

What about the key derbies?

As per Premier League, the first Manchester derby of the season is at Old Trafford on October 28, with City hosting United on March 2, 2024. Arsenal host Spurs on September 23 with the second fixture on April 27, 2024. Liverpool host Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on October 21 with the second fixture at Goodison Park on March 16, 2024.

Dates for some of the other massive games on offer

Liverpool face Manchester United on December 16 before facing them away on April 6, 2024. Manchester City take on Liverpool on November 25 before going away on March 9, 2024. Arsenal face champions Man City on October 7 and next on March 30, 2024. Spurs take on Chelsea on November 4 before facing them again on February 24, 2024.

PL 2023-24 season to end on May 19

The season will conclude on May 19 as all teams will be in action from 8:30pm onward. Below is the fixture list. Arsenal v Everton Brentford v Newcastle Brighton v Man United Burnley v Nottingham Forest Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth Crystal Palace v Aston Villa Liverpool v Wolves Luton Town v Fulham Man City v West Ham Sheff United v Spurs

