Manchester City race to 1,000 goals under Pep Guardiola: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 04, 2023, 04:52 pm 3 min read

Manchester City attained a new milestone under manager Pep Guardiola, racing to 1,000 goals in 404 games. City achieved the feat in their 3-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League. City, who are the favorites to win the Premier League 2022-23 title, are in the hunt for a treble. Here we decode the key stats of City under Guardiola.

Why does this story matter?

Guardiola joined City in the summer of 2016 and has since then led the team to four Premier League honors.

He has also helped the team win one FA Cup and four Carabao Cups, besides two FA Community Shields.

Guardiola also led his side to the UEFA Champions League final in 2020-21.

Besides, City have been flawless in front of goal, scoring for fun.

City have the most goals since Guardiola took over

As stated, Man City have now scored 1,000 goals in all competitions under Guardiola. As per Opta, this is the most of any side in Europe's big-five leagues since he joined in 2016. City's goals tally is also over 200 more than any other Premier League side at this time (Liverpool 797).

Most goals in Europe's big five leagues this season

City have netted 87 goals in the Premier League this season. It's the most of any side in Europe's big five domestic leagues. La Liga leaders Barcelona have 68 goals. Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain have managed 76 goals. Serie A leaders Napoli have 68 goals whereas Bundesliga toppers Bayern Munich have 81 under their belt.

City have scored a record 136 goals in 2022-23

City have scored 136 goals in all competitions this season. Besides their tally of 87 in the Premier League, City have 26 in the Champions League, 17 in the FA Cup, five in the Carabao Cup, and one in Community Shield. Among the big five league leaders, Bayern are the next-best with 123 goals. PSG (107), Napoli (96), and Barcelona (91) remain much behind.

Breaking down City's season-wise tally under Guardiola

In 2016-17, City scored 106 goals (Premier League: 80). In 2017-18, City scored 143 goals (Premier League: 106). In 2018-19, City scored 169 goals (Premier League: 95). In 2019-20, City scored 149 goals (Premier League: 102). In 2020-21, City scored 131 goals (Premier League: 83). In 2021-22, City scored 150 goals (Premier League: 99). In 2022-23, City have 136 goals (Premier League: 87).

Guardiola's Premier League record

In 261 PL games, Guardiola's City have managed a record 652 goals, besides conceding 212. Guardiola has clocked 194 wins, 33 draws, and 34 losses in England's top-flight competition. He has won 11 Manager of the Month awards and three Manager of the Season awards.