PAK vs NZ, 4th ODI: In-form hosts out to shine

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 04, 2023, 03:36 pm 3 min read

Pakistan have sealed the series 3-0 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the fourth ODI of the five-match series on Friday (May 4). Having clinched the first three games, the Men in Green already have the series in the bag and they will push for a clean sweep. Meanwhile, the second-string NZ team will fight for pride. Here we present the preview of the duel.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Karachi National Stadium will host this contest. The preceding contest also took place at this venue which saw pacers getting substantial help. 235 reads the average first-inning score here in ODIs. 34 out of 68 ODIs have ended in the chasing team's favor. The Sony Sports Network will telecast the match, and SonyLIV will live stream the game (4:00pm IST).

A look at the H2H record

Pakistan and NZ have met in 112 ODIs over the years, and the hosts have the upper hand here, with 58 wins. The Kiwis have managed 50 victories. Their previous outing saw the hosts defend 287 and claim a 26-run triumph. While Imam-ul-Haq played a brilliant 90-run knock, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Naseem Shah claimed two wickets apiece.

Can NZ end their losing streak?

Despite missing most of their frontline players, the Kiwis have played some quality cricket in the series. However, their bowlers' inability to contain runs has hurt them big time. The likes of Matt Henry and Adam Milne are required to take more accountability. Meanwhile, Pakistan's top order has been on a roll against NZ's inexperienced bowling line-up. Their bowlers have also done pretty well.

Here are the probable playing XIs

Pakistan Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah. New Zealand Probable XI: Will Young, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry.

A look at the key performers

Daryl Mitchell slammed centuries in the first two games of the series. Fakhar Zaman also has a couple of tons in this series which includes an unbeaten 180 in the third ODI. Naseem Shah has scalped three wickets in five matches (ER: 4.26). Cole McConchie made his debut in the third ODI and scored an unbeaten 45-ball 64 besides taking a wicket.

