Premier League 2022-23, Manchester United finish third above Newcastle: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 29, 2023, 12:28 am 2 min read

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League 2022-23 season after claiming a 2-1 win over Fulham (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League 2022-23 season after claiming a 2-1 win over Fulham on matchday 38. United, who had earlier sealed Champions League qualification with a win over Chelsea, kept their noses above Newcastle United, who finished fourth. United came from behind to beat Fulham as Newcastle had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

United finish with 75 points

United finished with 75 points in the Premier League 2022-23 season. Erik ten Hag's men claimed their 23rd win of the season (D6 L9). After two successive losses against Brighton and West Ham United, the Red Devils finished off the proceedings with four straight wins. Meanwhile, the Magpies ended their season four points behind United, playing out their 14th draw of the season.

United end with 58 goals; Newcastle concede the joint-fewest

United scored 58 goals this season, one more than in 2021-22, besides shipping in 43. Meanwhile, Newcastle ended with 68 goals, conceding the joint-fewest alongside Manchester City (33 each).

United come from behind to beat Fulham

Fulham took the lead early in the first half when Kenny Tete headed in Willian's corner at the near post. Aleksandar Mitrovic saw his penalty saved by David de Gea next. Manchester United responded well as Alejandro Garnacho curled a shot against the crossbar. Jadon Sancho scored the equalizer before Fred set up Bruno Fernandes for United's second.

Massive records for United

As per Opta, United are unbeaten in their last 17 appearances against Fulham in all competitions (W14 D3). Meanwhile, Fulham have now suffered 19 defeats in 22 away games versus United (W1 D2). United picked up 48 points at home this season. It's the second-best tally after Manchester City (52). United also claimed six wins against the three promoted sides this season (also 2011-12).

Key numbers for Fernandes and Sancho

Fernandes scored his 44th Premier League goal, making his 124th appearance. He finished the 2022-23 season with eight goals and eight assists. As per Squawka, since his PL debut, Fernandes has had the fourth-most goal involvements (77). Sancho scored his ninth Premier League goal since joining the club in the summer of 2021. He ended the 2022-23 season with six goals and three assists.