Sports

Premier League title race, Manchester City leapfrog Arsenal: Stats

Premier League title race, Manchester City leapfrog Arsenal: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 30, 2023, 09:27 pm 3 min read

Alvarez scored his seventh Premier League goal this season (Source: Twitter/@premierleague)

Manchester City beat Fulham 2-1 on matchday 34 of the Premier League. The Citizens registered their 24th win of the season courtesy of goals from Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez at the Craven Cottage. Carlos Vinicius scored the only goal for the hosts but it was not enough. With this win, Pep Guardiola's men have now leapfrogged Arsenal. Here's more.

Here's what the points table looks like

City have now taken the summit after a long time. They have raced to 76 points in 32 Premier League fixtures this season. They are a point ahead of Arsenal and also have a match in hand. City are also ahead in terms of goal difference with +54. Arsenal have a +40 goal difference after 33 games.

Haaland slams his 50th goal of the season

Haaland became the first player in Europe's top five leagues in 2022-23 to complete 50 goals. He joined an elite company, becoming the fourth player in the English top flight to score 50 goals in a single season across all competitions. As per Squawka, he joins the likes of Dixie Dean (63, 1927-28), Vic Watson (50, 1929-30), and Tom Waring (50, 1930-31).

How did the match pan out?

City had a dream start as Fulham defender Tim Ream hauled down Alvarez in the penalty area in the third minute of the game. Haaland made no mistake to slam it home from the spot. The visitors continued their relentless attack but Vinicius brought Fulham to level terms in the 15th minute with a volleyed goal. Alvarez scored the winner with a swerving finish.

Alvarez shines for City

It was a brilliant day for Alvarez, who played in midfield. He has netted seven goals in 24 Premier League appearances (eight starts) Overall, he has tallied 14 goals and four assists this season. He slammed two goals and assists in nine Champions League matches.

Eight-match winning streak for City

City have now won eight matches on the bounce in the Premier League. As per Opta, it is now the longest win streak by a team in the 2022-23 season. They overtook Arsenal's seven-game winning streak earlier this season from February to April.

A look at the remaining fixtures for City and Arsenal

City have six matches remaining in the Premier League this season, while Arsenal have five games left. The Citizens will play West Ham and Leeds, followed by Everton. They will host Chelsea and finish the season with trips against Brighton and Brentford. Arsenal will face Chelsea next, followed by Newcastle United, Brighton and Nottingham Forest. Their last match is against Wolves at home.

City's dominance against Fulham

As per Squawka, City have won all of their last 14 matches against Fulham. The Citizens have tallied 40 goals and have only conceded six times, registering nine clean sheets. Meanwhile, Fulham have lost three of their last four Premier League matches at home.