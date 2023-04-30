Sports

Erling Haaland races to 50 goals for Manchester City: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 30, 2023, 08:32 pm 2 min read

Erling Haaland has become the first player in the 2022-23 season in Europe's top five leagues to score 50 goals in all competitions (Photo credit: Twitter/@ErlingHaaland)

Erling Haaland has become the first player in the 2022-23 season in Europe's top five leagues to score 50 goals in all competitions. Haaland achieved the mark after scoring a penalty in Manchester City's 2-1 win against Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday. With this tally, Haaland has smashed several records as City have gone top of the Premier League.

Haaland joins an elite list in English top-flight football

As per Squawka, Haaland is the first player to score 50+ goals across all competitions in a single English top-flight season since 1931. Haaland has become just the fourth player in the history of English top-flight football to score 50 goals across all competitions in a single season. He has joined Dixie Dean (63, 1927-28), Vic Watson (50, 1929-30), and Tom Waring (50, 1930-31).

Haaland equals Cole and Shearer

Haaland smashed his 34th Premier League goal this season. He has now equaled Andy Cole and Alan Shearer in terms of the most goals in a single Premier League season (34). However, both Shearer and Cole got to the mark when the Premier League had 42 games a season.

Summary of Haaland's 50 goals in 2022-23

Besides his 34 goals in the Premier League, Haaland is also the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League (12). Haaland managed one goal in the Carabao Cup and has three in the FA Cup. Besides, Haaland has also managed eight assists across competitions this season, including seven in the Premier League.

Haaland has most league goals in Europe's top five divisions

Haaland is the only player with 30-plus goals in the domestic top-flight campaign this season across Europe's top five leagues. Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski has 19 goals in La Liga. Victor Osimhen has 21 goals at the moment in Serie A for Napoli. Kylian Mbappe has scored 22 goals in Ligue 1 for PSG. Niclas Fullkrug leads the show in Bundesliga (16 goals).