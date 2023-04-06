Sports

Chelsea appoint Frank Lampard as interim manager: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 06, 2023, 06:09 pm 4 min read

Chelsea have appointed Frank Lampard as interim manager until the rest of the 2022-23 campaign

Chelsea have appointed Frank Lampard as interim manager until the rest of the 2022-23 campaign. Lampard, who lost his Chelsea job in January 2021, returns to the hot seat. Recently, Chelsea sacked Graham Potter after a string of poor results. It was their second managerial departure in the ongoing season. Thomas Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea in September. Here we decode Lampard's managerial stats.

Why does this story matter?

Chelsea have shortlisted Julian Naglelsmann and Luis Enrique as potential permanent managers in the summer of 2023.

Sky Sports claim Antonio Conte is not a candidate.

Nagelsmann lost his job at Bayern Munich, who replaced him with Tuchel.

Enrique left his job as Spain's manager post the World Cup debacle.

Both Nagelsmann and Enrique are keen to take over as Chelsea's manager.

Lampard was sacked by Everton this season

Lampard was sacked by Everton in January 2023 after a disastrous show in the 2022-23 season. Lampard's last match in charge was versus West Ham United in the Premier League. Everton lost the tie 2-0, resulting in the club deciding to terminate the manager's contract. He was replaced by Sean Dyche. Everton were 19th when Lampard was let go and have improved since then.

Lampard's record at Chelsea

Chelsea appointed Lampard in July 2019 and since then he was the manager until January 2021. Lampard managed the Blues in 84 matches in all competitions. He won 44, drew 17, and lost 23 to register a win percentage of 52.4. Notably, Lampard left with the lowest points-per-game record of the dozen managers since former owner Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003.

How did Chelsea perform in the 2019-20 season under Lampard?

Lampard replaced Maurizio Sarri, who won the Europa League. He guided Chelsea to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League. They picked up 66 points and finished below Manchester United on goal difference. Chelsea also reached the FA Cup final, before losing against Arsenal. They were hammered by eventual champions Bayern Munich in the Champions League R16. United beat them in the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea struggled under Lampard in 2020-21 before Tuchel joined

Chelsea were ninth when Lampard was sacked, having picked up 29 points from 19 games. They scored 33 goals, besides conceding 23. In the last eight games, Chelsea claimed just seven points under Lampard. They were earlier ousted by Tottenham via penalties in the League Cup. Chelsea progressed in the FA Cup under Lampard and reached the UCL round of 16 unscathed.

The numbers for Tuchel and Potter at Chelsea

Chelsea were sixth in the Premier League 2022-23 season when Tuchel was sacked in September. Tuchel managed 100 games in all competitions for the Blues. His tenure saw him pick up 60 wins, 24 draws, and 16 defeats. Potter was roped in from Brighton and he managed just 32 games for Chelsea. He clocked 12 wins, 8 draws, and 11 defeats.

Where does Lampard find himself in the current scenario?

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League 2022-23 standings with 39 points from 29 games (W10 D9 L10). Meanwhile, they are pitted against holders Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals. Lampard will hope to bring in entertaining football and help his side get goals.

Lampard's overall managerial numbers in the Premier League

Lampard, who is a three-time Premier League champion as a player with Chelsea, has managed 95 games in the competition as a manager for both Chelsea and Everton combined. He has claimed 37 wins, and 19 draws, besides suffering 39 losses. 137 goals have been scored under Lampard. Meanwhile, 139 goals have been conceded.

A look at Lampard's performance as Everton's manager

Lampard took over as the Everton manager at January end of last year. He worked hard to help Everton avoid relegation in the 2021-22 Premier League season. However, 2022-23 was a forgetful affair for Lampard, who couldn't come out from the rot. Lampard managed 44 games in total, clocking 12 wins, 8 draws, and a staggering 24 losses at a 27.3 win percentage.

23.68% win in the Premier League as Everton boss

Lampard managed to win just only nine of his 38 games in charge of Everton in the Premier League. The 44-year-old's win ratio was a dismal 23.68%. In the Premier League 2022-23 season, Everton had just 15 points from 20 games (W3) under Lampard.

Watch! Lampard speaks to the media