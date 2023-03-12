Sports

Lionel Messi races to 300 club career assists: Key stats

Lionel Messi races to 300 club career assists: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 12, 2023, 11:04 am 2 min read

Messi has recorded 31 assists for PSG in all competitions (Source: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Lionel Messi registered his 300th club career assist, contributing to Kylian Mbappe's 90th-minute winner for Paris Saint-Germain versus Brest in the Ligue 1 2022-23 season. PSG won the match 2-1 to extend their lead at the top. Messi, who is having a solid season for the French giants, has extended his assists tally to 17 across competitions this season. We decode the numbers.

31 assists for PSG in all competitions

Messi has managed 13 Ligue 1 assists this season (highest). He also finished the Champions League 2022-23 season with 4 assists, taking his tally to 17. In the 2021-22 season, Messi provided a total of 14 assists for PSG. All of them came in Ligue 1. He now has 31 assists for PSG across competitions.

Messi's assists numbers for Barcelona

Former Barcelona ace Messi had managed a staggering 269 assists for the Spanish club (highest). 192 of Messi's assists came in La Liga, which is a record in the Spanish top division. Messi, who has 40 assists in Champions League history (2nd-highest), clocked 36 for Barcelona. He managed 41 assists in other competitions for Barcelona.

Messi has 29 goals and 31 assists for PSG

Messi managed six goals and 14 assists in Ligue 1 for PSG last season. He also scored five goals in the Champions League. In the ongoing season, Messi has managed 13 goals and 13 assists for PSG in Ligue 1. He managed four goals and four assists in the UCL 2022-23 season, besides scoring a goal in the French Super Cup.

Mbappe excels with record-equaling Ligue 1 goal for PSG

Mbappe has equaled Edinson Cavani's tally of 138 Ligue 1 goals for PSG with his winner versus Brest. Mbappe, who has 154 Ligue 1 goals, has raced to 19 in the ongoing season. Mbappe has smashed 31 goals for PSG this season, including 202 in 249 games across competitions for the club.

PSG win 2-1; extend lead atop

PSG saw Carlos Soler bundle home the opener from Mbappe's parried shot. The hosts soon scored a surprise leveler via Franck Honorat. Mbappe rescued PSG in the 90th minute, rounding the goalkeeper before coolly slotting home. PSG now have 66 points from 27 games.