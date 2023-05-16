Sports

Mohamed Salah registers a hat-trick of assists, breaks these records

Mohamed Salah registers a hat-trick of assists, breaks these records

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 16, 2023, 03:01 pm 3 min read

Salah has registered 19 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League 2022-23

Liverpool outclass Leicester City 3-0 as talisman Mohamed Salah notched a hat-trick of assists on the night. With the win, the Reds maintain their top-four charge as Salah broke many records in a sensational away win at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League. Curtis Jones slammed home a brace in the first half, while Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the third goal. Here's more.

Fourth player to record a hat-trick of assists

Salah became the fourth player in the Premier League this season to register a hat-trick of assists. He completed the marvelous feat against Leicester City. The other players who have already achieved the feat are his Liverpool teammate, Roberto Firmino, Arsenal midfielder Leandro Trossard, and Crystal Palace starlet Michael Olise. Overall, Salah is joint third-highest in the assists charts this season with 10 assists.

Two players to compile 10-plus goals and assists this season

Salah has netted 19 goals and provided 10 assists this season in the Premier League. He is among the two players in the PL to score and provide 10-plus goals and assists this season. The other player is Arsenal star Bukayo Saka (13 + 11).

Salah surpasses Cantona in Premier League assists

Salah's hat-trick of assists saw him race to 57 Premier League assists. He surpassed Manchester United legend Eric Cantona in the process. He is not tied with teammate Andrew Robertson, who also has 57 league assists. Ryan Giggs, with 162 PL assists, tops the assists charts, while Cesc Fabregas, with 111 assists, and Wayne Rooney, with 103, make up the top three.

Salah scripts this Premier League record

Salah is among the four players in the Premier League who have recorded 10-plus goals and 10-plus assists in four different league campaigns. Apart from him, Cantona and Frank Lampard have achieved such stats in four different campaigns. Meanwhile, Rooney is ahead of the pack by recording such stats in five campaigns. Salah has achieved it in the 2017-18, 2019-20, 2021-22, and 2022-23 seasons.

Breaking down his numbers this season

Salah has slammed home 19 goals in the PL along with 10 assists. He has netted eight goals in the Champions League and has provided two assists. He had a goal and an assist in the FA Cup and Community Shield. He scored one in the EFL Cup. The 30-year-old has compiled 30 goals and 14 assists this season across competitions (highest for Liverpool).

Seventh successive win; unbeaten in nine Premier League matches

Liverpool are in exceptional form as they have won their last seven PL fixtures and are overall unbeaten in nine matches. Their last defeat came against Manchester City on April 1. The Reds are currently in fifth position with 65 points from 36 matches. They are just a point behind Manchester United in fourth position but have played an extra game than their counterparts.