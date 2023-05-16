Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs MI: Pitch report (Ekana stadium)

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 16, 2023, 02:53 pm 2 min read

Krunal Pandya has scalped six wickets and scored 104 runs here (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants will host the Mumbai Indians in match number 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Both teams will be desperate for a win as they aim to secure their playoff berth and even look for a place in the top two. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host this clash on May 16. Here's more.

How does the pitch behave here?

Lucknow's IPL venue has been low and slow and has assisted spinners. Batters, who have built their innings patiently have managed to score runs. 7.19 is the average run rate for teams batting first here in IPL 2023, the lowest run rate this season. Teams batting first have won three out of six games here while chasing teams have won two (1 NR).

Here are the stadium stats

Lucknow's last fixture here was against CSK, the match was abandoned due to rain. Generally, the pitch slows down and strokeplay becomes tough as the ball also gets older. Hence, chasing here is generally tough. KL Rahul (185) and Kyle Mayers (153) are the only two batters with 150-plus runs here this season. LSG's 193/6 against DC remains the highest score here this season.

How have LSG fared at this venue?

LSG have not had much joy playing at Lucknow's BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium. They have won only two out of six home matches, while one was washed out. The only two wins have come against bottom dwellers DC and SRH. Since April 7, LSG have not registered a win here in the ongoing season. They have struggled to chase down totals at this venue.

A look at the key performers

Ravi Bishnoi has snapped seven wickets here, while Krunal Pandya has picked up six scalps. Mark Wood's exceptional 5/14 remains the highlight. Rahul has slammed 185 runs here, the most by a batter in the IPL at this venue. Meanwhile, Mayers has also scored 153 runs here at a strike rate of 135.39. Apart from wickets, Krunal has also compiled 104 runs here.

Here are the probable playing XIs

LSG Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Amit Mishra, and Avesh Khan. MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, and Akash Madhwal.

