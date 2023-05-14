Sports

IPL 2023, RR vs RCB: Du Plessis elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 14, 2023, 03:08 pm 2 min read

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will tussle for a much-needed victory (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will tussle for a much-needed victory in Match 60 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams have had a mixed campaign so far with RR winning six of their 12 games. RCB have five triumphs in 11 outings. The news from Jaipur is that RCB skipper Faf du Plessis will bat first.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host this encounter on May 14. The pitch will assist spinners and batters would need to spend some time in the middle while assessing the conditions. Teams batting first and chasing have won two games apiece here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 3:30pm onward.

A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have been a part of some thrillers in the past. They have faced each other a total of 29 times and there isn't much to separate the two teams. Still, RCB are slightly ahead with 14 wins in comparison to RR's 12 victories. Three matches were inconclusive. RCB beat the Royals by seven runs earlier this season.

Changes for the two sides

Du Plessis confirmed pacer Wayne Parnell is in for Josh Hazlewood. Meanwhile, New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell is in for Lankan ace Wanindu Hasaranga. RR have made one change with Adam Zampa replacing Trent Boult.

Playing XIs of RR and RCB

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.