Sports

IPL 2023, RR vs GT: Here is the statistical preview

IPL 2023, RR vs GT: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Parth Dhall May 04, 2023, 06:48 pm 3 min read

Sanju Samson has 417 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 48 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in Jaipur on Friday. The Titans hold the top spot despite losing their last encounter to Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, the fourth-placed Royals lost to Mumbai Indians even though they posted in excess of 210 runs. Here is the statistical preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the encounter. The pitch will assist spinners and batters would need to spend some time in the middle while assessing the conditions. As per Howstat, the average score batting first here is 157.06. The sides batting second usually prevail here. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward.

A look at the notable stats

With 339 runs at 37.66, Shubman Gill is the leading run-getter for GT in the ongoing season. He has been striking at 140.66. Yashasvi Jaiswal leads the runs tally for RR (428). He is also the second-highest run-scorer of the season overall. Mohammed Shami, who has been exceptional, remains the only GT player with over 15 wickets (17), the joint-most with Tushar Deshpande.

Shami's brilliant Powerplay numbers

Shami has grabbed eyeballs with his searing deliveries in the Powerplay in IPL 2023. Against DC, he took four wickets to register the second-best Powerplay bowling figures in IPL history. Shami now has 12 Powerplay wickets this season, the most by a bowler. He remains the only bowler with over 10 Powerplay wickets this season. Mohammed Siraj follows Shami with eight wickets.

A rare failure for GT in run-chase

Since their inaugural season (2022), GT are known for acing high-profile chases. It turned out to be the mantra of their title-winning campaign. However, against DC, they suffered just the second defeat while chasing from 14 attempts in the cash-rich league.

Jaiswal eyes 1,000-run mark for RR

Jaiswal, one of the three centurions of IPL 2023, is set to unlock a significant achievement. He requires 15 more to complete 1,000 runs for the Royals in the IPL. The youngster will become just the eighth batter to reach this landmark. As of now, Jaiswal owns 975 runs from 32 matches at an average of 30.46 for the Royals in the tournament.

Other players who eye milestones

RR's Ravichandran Ashwin requires one wicket to surpass legend Lasith Malinga (170) on the tally. The former will then become the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL. GT's Rashid Khan needs one more to touch the 130-wicket mark. RR skipper Sanju Samson (417) is set to become just the fifth batter with over 500 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the IPL.