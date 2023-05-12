Sports

IPL 2023, MI vs GT: Hardik Pandya elects to field

IPL 2023, MI vs GT: Hardik Pandya elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall May 12, 2023, 07:26 pm 2 min read

The Wankhede Stadium will host the match (Source: Twitter/@mipaltan)

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans are set to lock horns in the 57th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the match. The Rohit Sharma-led MI climbed to the third spot after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, GT are eyeing the playoff berth. GT skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to field.

Here are the teams

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad. Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The fixture will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on May 12 (7:30pm). The pitch here is conducive for batting, considering the quick outfield and shorter dimensions. However, pacers will get some assistance with the new ball. Chasing teams have won three of the four games here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

A look at the head-to-head record

Courtesy of making their debut last season, the reigning champions have faced the five-time winners only once last season. The match surprisingly ended in MI's favor. MI batted first and posted 177/6 courtesy of Tim David's 21-ball 44*. Earlier this season, GT successfully defended 207/6 against MI, with Noor Ahmad taking three wickets. Gill earlier slammed a 34-ball 56.

Who are the key performers?

Shami is the joint-highest wicket-taker of IPL 2023, with 19 wickets. He has been sensational in the Powerplay (0-6). Green has smoked two 60-plus scores. He has amassed 274 runs this season. Piyush has been exceptional with 17 wickets at an average of 18.88. Suryakumar is back to his best, with a strike rate of 186.14. He has hammered 41 fours and 18 sixes.

Homecoming for Hardik Pandya

It will be a homecoming for GT skipper Hardik Pandya, who was once the mainstay all-rounder for MI. Over the years, Hardik has enjoyed playing at the Wankhede Stadium, once his home ground. He has a strike rate of 147.59, having slammed 583 runs in 34 IPL games at this venue. Besides, Hardik owns 24 wickets at 29.45 here.