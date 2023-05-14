Sports

IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR: Pitch report (MA Chidambaram Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 14, 2023

Dhoni, Jadeja have done well here (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders will fight for a much-needed win in Match 61 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Chennai Super Kings. Having won five of their 12 matches, KKR must win their remaining two games to keep their outside chances for a playoff qualification alive. Meanwhile, CSK can officially secure a playoff berth with a win. Here is the pitch report.

How does the track behave here?

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host this contest on May 14 (7:30pm). Another run feast might be on offer as the track here has been conducive for run scoring. Spinners, however, can inflict some damage in the middle overs. Teams batting first and chasing have won three games apiece here this season. The toss-winning skipper is expected to bowl first.

A look at the stadium stats

42 of the 73 games played at this venue have been clinched by teams batting first. The average run rate of teams batting first here reads 8.18. CSK own the highest team total here - 246/5 versus Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2010. Royal Challengers Bangalore have the lowest team total here - 70/10 versus CSK in IPL 2019.

CSK's sensational record at this venue

CSK have been sensational at home, winning 44 of their 62 matches. Only MI (48 at Wankhede Stadium) and KKR (47 at Eden Gardens) have more wins at a venue. This year, CSK have won four of their six matches at home. The four-time champions have defeated KKR seven times in nine outings here. Overall, KKR have just three wins in 12 matches here.

Here are the key performers

MS Dhoni has accumulated 1,442 runs at a strike rate of 145.95 across 53 IPL innings in Chennai. In 40 IPL outings here, Ravindra Jadeja has scored 339 runs at 17.84 besides scalping 28 wickets (ER: 6.97). Sunil Narine has returned with five wickets in as many games here (ER: 7.08). Andre Russell has 203 IPL runs at a strike rate of 150.37 here.

Here are the probable playing XIs

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain & wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana. KKR Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (captain), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy. Impact subs: Matheesha Pathirana and Suyash Sharma.

