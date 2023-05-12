Sports

IPL 2023, SRH vs LSG: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 12, 2023, 01:38 pm 3 min read

Krunal Pandya can get to 1,500 IPL runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match number 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season sees Sunrisers Hyderabad face Lucknow Super Giants. Having won just one of their last five games, LSG must return to winning ways sooner than later. Meanwhile, SRH have had a tough campaign so far as they have just four wins in 10 outings. Here we present the statistical preview.

A look at the H2H record

As LSG made their debut only last season, the two sides have crossed swords just twice. The Super Giants won both games including one earlier this season. Chasing 122 in Match 10, LSG crossed the line with four overs to spare, claiming a five-wicket win. LSG's current stand-in skipper, Krunal Pandya claimed 3/18 in four overs before smoking a 23-ball 34 in that contest.

Here are the stadium stats

The average run rate of teams batting first here reads 7.98 (IPL). Chasing sides have won 37 of the 69 IPL games played here (Excluding Super Over games). This season, however, teams batting first have won four of the five games here. The Orange Army has played five home games so far this season, clinching just one.

Krunal Pandya closing in on 1,500 IPL runs

Krunal Pandya, LSG's stand-in captain for the remainder of the season, needs to step up in injured KL Rahul's absence. He requires 52 runs to complete 1,500 IPL runs. He has currently amassed 1,448 runs in 109 appearances at 21.29. Krunal owns a decent IPL strike rate of 134..82 The left-handed batter, however, bagged golden ducks in his last two outings.

Glenn Phillips can get these feats

Glenn Phillips smoked three maximums in his match-winning seven-ball 25 versus Rajasthan Royals in his last outing. He needs eight more maximums to touch the 300-sixes mark in T20 cricket. Phillips (5,434) can also get to 5,500 runs in the format. After 202 matches, the New Zealand dasher has an average and strike rate of 32.73 and 141.69, respectively.

Here are the key performers

LSG opener Kyle Mayers has smoked 359 runs in 11 games at a phenomenal strike rate of 156.14. Marcus Stoinis has plundered 239 runs besides scalping five wickets this season. For SRH, Heinrich Klaasen has scored 215 runs from eight games at a strike rate of 185.34. Mayank Markande has managed 11 scalps from eight games at an economy of 7.31.

Here are the approaching milestones

Stoinis is five hits away from completing 200 sixes in T20 cricket. Mohsin Khan requires two scalps to touch the 50-wicket mark in T20s. Mayank Agarwal is seven maximums away from completing 100s sixes in IPL. T Natarajan is four scalps shy of completing 50 wickets in the IPL. Ravi Bishnoi needs a solitary scalp to complete 50 IPL wickets.