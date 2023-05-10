Sports

IPL 2023, KKR vs RR: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Parth Dhall May 10, 2023, 05:55 pm 2 min read

Kolkata's Eden Gardens will host the match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in the 56th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Kolkata's Eden Gardens will host the match on May 11. The Nitish Rana-led Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings after losing to Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, the Royals have lost three consecutive matches. Here is the statistical preview of the match.

A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 26 occasions in the IPL (including two Super-Over fixtures). KKR have won on 14 occasions, with RR winning on 10 instances. Since 2020, KKR enjoy a 4-2 record in wins over RR. In IPL 2022, both teams won a match against each other. Notably, KKR won the last encounter between the two.

RR own two wins at Eden Gardens

RR have won just twice on 10 occasions at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. One of these wins came in the 2019 edition. The Royals chased down 176 in 19.2 overs in that match.

Ashwin set to become third-highest wicket-taker

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could surpass Amit Mishra (172) and Piyush Chawla (174) to become the third-highest wicket-taker in the IPL. As of now, the RR spinner has taken 171 wickets from 195 matches at an average of 28.28. Ashwin has represented Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, and Rising Pune Supergiants besides playing for the Royals.

Samson to feature in his 150th IPL match

RR skipper Sanju Samson will feature in his 150th IPL encounter. The right-handed batter is also set to touch the 4,000-run mark in the tournament. So far, Samson has racked up 3,834 runs at an average of 29.26. He has a strike rate of 137.07. Samson also has three centuries and 20 half-centuries in the cash-rich league.

Who are the key performers?

As of now, three KKR batters, Rinku Venkatesh, and Rana, have crossed the 300-run mark in IPL 2023. Rinku leads the tally with 337 runs. RR's Yashasvi is the second-highest run-scorer of the season, with 477 runs at an average of 43.36. The tally includes a ton as well. Mystery spinner Chakravarthy remains the only KKR to have taken over 10 wickets (17).