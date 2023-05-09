Sports

Suryakumar Yadav slams 83 versus RCB, surpasses 3,000 IPL runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 09, 2023, 11:37 pm

Suryakumar has now 376 runs for MI in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning knock to help his side tame Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Suryakumar punished RCB with a serious 35-ball 83. He shared a superb century-plus stand alongside Nehal Wadhera as MI chased down RCB's target of 200 at the Wankhede. Suryakumar has now surpassed 3,000 IPL runs.

Suryakumar lights up Mumbai with his fireworks

Ishan Kishan handed MI a solid start, despite RCB claiming two wickets within five overs. MI ended the powerplay at 62/2 with Suryakumar on two from three balls. He then dominated thereafter, adding a crucial stand alongside Wadhera. He got to his fifty from 26 balls before going bonkers. He smashed Wanindu Hasaranga and Vijaykumar Vyshak to end with a fiery 83.

3,000 runs for Suryakumar in the IPL

Suryakumar struck at a phenomenal 237.14. His 83-run knock was laced with seven fours and six sixes. Suryakumar has now 376 runs for MI in IPL 2023, registering his fourth fifty (Avg: 34.18, SR: 186.14). Overall, he has 3,020 runs in the cash-rich league at 30.51. Suryakumar has raced to 325 fours and 100 sixes. Meanwhile, he slammed his career-best IPL score.

3rd successive fifty at the Wankhede

Suryakumar has been on a roll at the Wankhede, slamming his third successive fifty. His scores here in IPL 2023 read 1(2) vs CSK, 43(25) vs KKR, 57(26) vs PBKS, 55(29) vs RR, and 83(35) vs RCB. Overall, he has six IPL fifties here.