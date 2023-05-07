Sports

Quinton de Kock clocks his 20th IPL fifty: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 07, 2023, 07:31 pm 2 min read

De Kock slammed 508 runs in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Quinton de Kock announced his return to the starting line-up with a brilliant half-century. His knock kept the Lucknow Super Giants alive in the chase in match number 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Gujarat Titans. His 41-ball 70 was laced with seven fours and three sixes. Chasing 227, LSG could only manage 171/7 and lost by 56 runs. Here's more.

A valiant effort from De Kock

De Kock returned to the side due to KL Rahul's injury. He made his presence felt by playing a terrific knock in his maiden game. He added 88 runs along with Kyle Mayers. LSG were 72/0 in the powerplay. He continued scoring runs after Mayers' departure but couldn't stitch a big partnership. De Kock was dismissed by Rashid Khan in the 16th over.

A look at his IPL numbers

De Kock made an instant impact with a valiant fifty. He used his experience into play and showcased his abilities. Overall, De Kock has amassed 2,834 runs in 93 IPL matches at an average of 32.95. He has slammed 20 fifties and two centuries in the tournament. He slammed 508 runs in 15 matches last season for LSG.

How did the match pan out?

GT were off to a fiery start as Wriddhiman Saha (81) and Shubman Gill (94*) added a 141-run opening stand. The duo propelled the hosts to a mammoth total of 227/2. In response, LSG had a great start, with Mayers and De Kock adding 88 runs. But they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could only manage 171/7. Mohit Sharma finished with 4/29.