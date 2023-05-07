Sports

IPL 2023: GT defend 227 against LSG; Mohit takes four

IPL 2023: GT defend 227 against LSG; Mohit takes four

Written by Parth Dhall May 07, 2023, 07:25 pm 3 min read

GT won the match by 56 runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants in match number 51 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The Titans successfully defended 227/2, negating an 88-run partnership between Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock. Earlier, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill added 142 runs for the opening wicket for the Titans. Mohit Sharma picked up an incredible four-wicket haul.

How did the match pan out?

GT were off to a flying start after LSG elected to field. Saha and Gill added 142 runs, collecting 78 of them from the Powerplay. While Gill returned unbeaten, contributions from Hardik Pandya and David Miller propelled GT to 227/2. Although Mayers and de Kock inspired hope in the LSG camp, the Super Giants fell short (171/7). Mohit scalped four wickets eventually.

A 70-run knock on IPL return

De Kock, who replaced Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq, played his first knock since returning to the LSG camp. He smashed a 41-ball 70, a knock laced with 7 fours and 3 sixes. It was his 20th half-century in the cash-rich league. De Kock has raced past 2,000 IPL runs (2,834) and averages 32.95 in the tournament. Notably, de Kock also owns two IPL tons.

GT's highest-ever PP score in IPL

GT registered their highest-ever Powerplay score in the IPL. In fact, this was the first time GT scored over 70 in the PP. They surpassed their previous score of 65/1 that came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad earlier in the season.

A 20-ball fifty for Saha

Saha completed a 20-ball half-century in the sixth over bowled by Yash Thakur. He reached the mark with a maximum over long-on. It was his Saha's maiden half-century in the ongoing season and 12th overall. Saha was finally dismissed by Avesh Khan in the 13th over. The former smashed 81 off 43 balls (10 fours and 4 sixes).

Highest individual score in PP (IPL 2023)

Saha hammered an unbeaten 54 off 23 balls in the Powerplay against LSG. This is now the joint-highest individual score in the Powerplay this season. LSG's Kyle Mayers also slammed a 22-ball 54 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali.

Fastest IPL fifty for GT

Saha now has the fastest half-century for GT in the IPL (by balls). He bettered the record of all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who reached the mark off 21 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) earlier this season.

Another fifty for Gill

Although Gill's knock was overpowered by that of Saha, the former played a solid hand eventually. Gill slammed his fourth half-century of the season in the 12th over. Like Saha, Gill also completed his fifty in less than 30 balls (29). Gill and Saha propelled the Titans past 140 (12 overs). Gill finally managed an unbeaten 94 off 51 balls (2 fours, 7 sixes).

Highest partnership for GT in IPL

Saha and Gill notched the highest partnership for GT in the IPL (142). Here are the top four IPL partnerships for GT: Saha and Gill - 142 vs LSG in 2023, David Miller and Hardik Pandya - 106* vs RR in 2022, Saha and Gill - 106 vs MI in 2022, and Sai Sudharsan and Gill - 101 vs PBKS in 2022.

Most sixes by a GT batter in an IPL inning

Gill slammed seven sixes in his knock of 94*, which is the most number of maximums struck by a GT batter in a single IPL inning. Before this, Miller had smashed sixes maximums during his 94* against CSK in Pune last season.