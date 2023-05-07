Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill smashes 51-ball 94* versus LSG

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill smashed his 18th fifty in match number 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season against the Lucknow Super Giants. This was Gill's fourth half-century of this season. His knock of 94* was laced with seven maximums and two fours. Gill's innings allowed the hosts to post a mammoth total of 227/2. Here we decode the stats.

A calculated innings from Gill

Gill started cautiously and the blitzkrieg from Wriddhiman Saha allowed him to get his eye in. Once he was set, he started dealing in sixes. Ultimately, they stitched a historic opening stand of 142 runs as Saha was dismissed in the 13th over. Gill remained unbeaten and shared two 40-plus runs partnerships with Hardik Pandya and David Miller.

Highest partnership for GT in the IPL

Saha and Gill added 142 runs and notched the highest partnership in the IPL for GT. Here are the top four IPL partnerships for GT: Saha and Gill - 142 vs LSG in 2023 Miller and Pandya - 106* vs RR in 2022 Saha and Gill - 106 vs MI in 2022 Sai Sudharsan and Gill - 101 vs PBKS in 2022.

Second highest individual score by a GT batter in IPL

Gill once again fell short of his maiden IPL hundred. This is the second time he has finished in the 90s for GT. Here are the highest individual scores for GT in the IPL: 95(59) Gill vs PBKS, Brabourne, 2022 94*(51) Gill vs LSG, Ahmedabad, 2023 94*(51) Miller vs CSK, Pune, 2023 87 (52) Hardik vs RR, DY Patil, 2022.

Most sixes by a GT batter in an IPL inning

Gill slammed seven sixes in his knock of 94*, which is the most number of maximums struck by a GT batter in a single IPL inning. Before this, Miller had smashed sixes maximums during his 94* against CSK in Pune last season.

A look at Gill's IPL numbers

This was his fourth fifty this season and he has jumped up to the second spot in the Orange Cap race with 469 runs in 11 matches at an average of 46.90. He has scored his runs this season at a decent strike rate of 143.42. Overall, he has amassed 2,369 in 85 IPL appearances at an average of 34.33.