IPL 2023, MI overcome RCB at the Wankhede: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 09, 2023, 11:44 pm 3 min read

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the Wankhede. RCB posted 199/6 from their 20 overs. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell hit superb fifties. For MI, pacer Jason Behrendorff claimed a three-fer. In response, MI chased down RCB's score with Suryakumar Yadav coming out all guns blazing.

How did the match pan out?

RCB were 16/2 before Faf and Maxwell posted a superb 120-run stand to resurrect the innings. However, MI hit back with quick wickets before Dinesh Karthik's 30 helped RCB post 199/6. In response, MI saw Ishan Kishan get off to a flier. Suryakumar and Nehal Wadhera's match-winning stand was the difference in the end.

Faf du Plessis hammers his sixth fifty in IPL 2023

Faf made use of his impressive form, slamming a superb 65-run knock. He has enjoyed a dream run in IPL 2023, smashing his sixth fifty, besides consolidating his position at the top in terms of runs. Faf has clobbered 576 runs at 57.60 from 11 matches. He has raced to 3,979 runs at 36.50. He has so far managed 31 fifties, striking at 133.96.

Faf completes 1,000 runs for RCB

Faf surpassed the 1,000-run mark for RCB. He achieved the milestone after completing his 21st run. Faf joined the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, and Maxwell in terms of this milestone for the Challengers. Notably, Faf was bought by RCB in the IPL 2022 mega auction and he responded with 468 runs at 31.20 last season.

500-plus runs versus MI

Faf has now surpassed 500 runs versus MI in the IPL. He has 501 runs from 19 innings at 27.83. Senior batter Faf managed his fourth fifty against the five-time champions (SR: 126.83).

Faf records these partnership feats

Faf has shared four century-plus stands this season with Maxwell, who scored an entertaining 68. Meanwhile, as per Cricbuzz, it's the joint-second-best tally in an IPL season. Faf has been involved in six century-plus stands in IPL 2023 (the 2nd-highest in an IPL season).

Glenn Maxwell registers his 17th IPL fifty

Maxwell entertained the crowd at the Wankhede with a sensational 33-ball 68. Maxwell's 68-run knock was laced with eight fours and four sixes. He struck at 206.06. Maxwell hammered his fourth IPL fifty this season. In 11 matches this season, Maxwell has scored 330 runs, striking at 186.44. Overall, he has scored 2,649 runs at 26.43. He hit his 17th IPL fifty.

MI pacer Jason Behrendorff claims 3/36 versus RCB

Mumbai Indians pacer Behrendorff claimed 3/36. He dismissed Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, and Maxwell. Behrendorff now has 11 wickets for MI in the IPL 2023 season at 21.36. Overall, he has 16 scalps at 25.00. Meanwhile, the lanky pacer has raced to 149 scalps in the shortest format of the game.

100 IPL sixes for Kishan

Kishan slammed a ferocious 21-ball 42 (4s: 4, 6s: 4). He has now raced to 2,205 runs at 29.40. Kishan has now reached a milestone of 100 IPL sixes. He also has 204 fours.

Suryakumar Yadav slams his third successive fifty at the Wankhede

MI's match-winner Suryakumar hit a 35-ball 83. He struck at a phenomenal 237.14. His knock was laced with seven fours and six sixes. Suryakumar has now 376 runs for MI in IPL 2023, registering his fourth fifty (Avg: 34.18, SR: 186.14). Meanwhile, Suryakumar has slammed his third successive fifty at the Wankhede this season. He also recorded his career-best IPL score.

Records smashed by MI

As per Cricbuzz, Mumbai Indians now enjoy the successful 200+ chases in an IPL season (3) in 2023. MI have now enjoyed the biggest win in terms of most balls to spare in 200+ chases (21 balls: 200 by MI vs RCB). Previous best records: 15 balls: 208 by DC vs GL Delhi 2017 and 10 balls: 201 by PBKS vs KKR Kolkata 2010.