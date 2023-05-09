Sports

Faf du Plessis hammers his sixth fifty in IPL 2023

May 09, 2023

Faf has shared four century-plus stands this season with Maxwell (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis made use of his impressive form, slamming a superb 65-run knock versus Mumbai Indians in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Faf enjoyed himself in the middle, resurrecting RCB's innings and sharing an impressive century-plus stand alongside Glenn Maxwell. Faf was dismissed for 65 (4s: 5, 6s: 3). We decode his stats.

Faf completes 1,000 runs for RCB

Faf surpassed the 1,000-run mark RCB. He achieved the milestone after completing his 21st run. Faf has joined the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, and Maxwell in terms of this milestone for the Challengers. Notably, Faf was bought by RCB in the IPL 2022 mega auction and he responded with 468 runs at 31.20 last season.

Sixth fifty from Faf's blade in IPL 2023

Faf has enjoyed a dream run in IPL 2023. He smashed his sixth fifty, besides consolidating his position at the top in terms of runs. He has clobbered 576 runs at 57.60 from 11 matches.

Faf's IPL and T20 career in numbers

Faf is closing in on 4,000 IPL runs. He has raced to 3,979 runs at 36.50. He has so far managed 31 fifties, striking at 133.96. Overall in the shortest format, the veteran cricketer has registered 9,242 runs at over 32 from 340 games. He has clobbered five tons and 59 fifties with the best score of 120*.

Faf records these partnership feats

Faf has shared four century-plus stands this season with Maxwell, who scored an entertaining 68. Meanwhile, as per Cricbuzz, it's the joint-second-best tally in an IPL season. Faf has been involved in six century-plus stands in IPL 2023 (the 2nd-highest in an IPL season).