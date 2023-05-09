Sports

Faf du Plessis completes 1,000 runs for RCB: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 09, 2023, 08:01 pm 2 min read

Faf has become just the sixth player to score 1,000-plus runs for RCB

Faf du Plessis registered a new milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL), registering 1,000 runs for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Faf achieved the mark after completing his 21st run against Mumbai Indians in match number 54 of the IPL 2023 season. He has become just the sixth player to score 1,000-plus runs for RCB. Here are the stats.

Sixth RCB player to score 1,000-plus runs

Faf has joined the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers (4.491), Chris Gayle (3,163), Jacques Kallis (1,132), and Glenn Maxwell (1,076) in terms of this milestone for the Challengers. Notably, Faf was bought by RCB in the IPL 2022 mega auction and he responded with 468 runs at 31.20 last season. He was RCB's top scorer in IPL 2022.

Faf is the leading scorer in IPL 2023

Faf has had a wonderful IPL 2023 season and is the only player with 500-plus runs. He has smashed over 530 runs at an average of over 56. Notably, he has already smashed five fifties with the best score of 84.

Faf's IPL and T20 career in numbers

Faf is closing in on 4,000 IPL runs. Before this game, he had 3,914 runs at 36.24. He has so far managed 30 fifties, striking at 133.58. Overall in the shortest format, the veteran cricketer has registered 9,177 runs at 31.98 from 339 games. He has clobbered five tons and 58 fifties with the best score of 120*.