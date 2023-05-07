Sports

PAK vs NZ: Will Young slams a valiant 87-run knock

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 07, 2023, 06:43 pm 1 min read

Will Young scored his third ODI fifty in the fifth and final match versus Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand opener Will Young scored his third ODI fifty in the fifth and final match versus Pakistan in Karachi on Sunday. Young managed 87 from 91 balls and was part of two fifty-plus stands after New Zealand opted to bat. Young looked fluent from the start of his inning and brought up a fifty in the 19th over. We decode his stats.

A positive knock from the blade of Young

NZ lost Tom Blundell early on before Young and Henry Nicholls added a 52-run stand for the second wicket. However, Usama Mir broke the crucial stand. Young was then joined by Tom Latham as the duo added 74. Young played a lot of shots to perfection, pinching down the ground and using his wrists well. He handled the spinners well, using his feet.

Young smashes his third ODI fifty

Young's knock was laced with eight fours and two sixes. He was finally dismissed by Shadab Khan. With this effort, Young has raced to 592 ODI runs at an average of 49.33. He has two tons and three fifties. Against Pakistan, Young has clobbered 240 runs from games at 48.00. He slammed his second ODI fifty versus Pakistan.