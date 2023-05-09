Sports

IPL 2023, MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 09, 2023, 07:01 pm 2 min read

The fixture will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on May 9 (Source: Twitter/@imVkohli)

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will meet in what promises to be a mouth-watering match 54 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). While RCB have had a topsy-turvy campaign, the five-time champions have gained some momentum after a poor start. Both sides currently have five wins in 10 matches. MI skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and will field first.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The fixture will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on May 9 (7:30pm). The pitch here is conducive for batting, considering the quick outfield and shorter dimensions. However, pacers will get some assistance with the new ball. Chasing teams have won three of the four games here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

A look at the head-to-head record

The IPL heavyweights have met each other a total of 31 times. Out of which, Mumbai have the edge, managing 17 wins in comparison to RCB's 14. The two sides met in their respective openers this season which saw RCB claiming an emphatic eight-wicket triumph. Virat Kohli (82*) and Faf du Plessis (73) starred in that game. For MI, Tilak Varma scored 84*.

Jordan to make his debut for MI

English pacer Chris Jordan, who was signed as Jofra Archer's replacement, is set to make his debut for the franchise. MI will be Jordan's fifth IPL franchise. He has featured in 28 IPL matches, claiming 27 wickets.

Playing XIs of MI and RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood. Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff.