IPL 2023: MI pacer Jason Behrendorff claims 3/36 versus RCB

Mumbai Indians pacer Jason Behrendorff claimed 3/36 versus Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Behrendorff handled MI a dream start, claiming two quick scalps. He then came back to break a crucial 120-run stand between Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. RCB went on to post 199/6 in 20 overs. Here's more.

An impressive display on offer

Behrendorff could have got Faf right in the first over but Nehal Wadhera put down an easy catch. However, the very next ball saw him dismiss Virat Kohli for just one. A clever bowling effort saw him dismiss Anuj Rawat next inside the powerplay. Behrendorff then claimed Maxwell's scalp in the 13th over. Maxwell failed to send a slower ball out of the park.

Behrendorff's numbers in the IPL and 20-over format

Behrendorff now has 11 wickets for MI in the IPL 2023 season at 21.36. Overall, he has 16 scalps at 25.00. Meanwhile, the lanky pacer has raced to 149 scalps in the shortest format of the game.