Sports

Yashasvi Jaiswal completes 1,000 IPL runs: Decoding the stats

Yashasvi Jaiswal completes 1,000 IPL runs: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 07, 2023, 07:40 pm 2 min read

Jaiswal raced past 450 runs in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has completed 1,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs. The left-handed batter accomplished the milestone with his 11th run in match 52 of IPL 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Jaiswal got to the landmark in 34 games. During the course, he also completed 450 runs this season. The southpaw has been stellar in the ongoing competition. Here are his stats.

A look at Jaiswal's IPL journey

The highest run-getter of the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup, Jaiswal was bought by RR for Rs. 2.40 crore in the 2020 auction event. He played just three games in his maiden season and managed 40 runs. The southpaw played 10 games apiece in the next two editions and managed 249 and 258 runs, respectively. His best has come out in IPL 2023.

Did you know?

Jaiswal was among the three players to be retained by RR ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler were the others. Jaiswal is on an Rs. 4 crore-annual deal with the Royals.

1,000 runs for Jaiswal

While Jaiswal averages over 29 in the competition, his strike rate is more than 140. The tally includes six fifties and a solitary ton. He is RR's leading run-getter in IPL 2023, having raced past 450 runs in 11 matches at a 42-plus average. His strike rate has been over 145 in IPL 2023. His consistent run-scoring has impressed one and all.

Eighth RR batter to get this feat

Meanwhile, Jaiswal has become only the eighth batter to complete 1,000 IPL runs for RR. He has joined the likes of Samson (3,000+), Ajinkya Rahane (2,810), Buttler (2,600+), Shane Watson (2,372), Rahul Dravid (1,276), Steve Smith (1,070), and Yusuf Pathan (1,011) in the elite list.

RR's youngest centurion in IPL

Jaiswal, in his recent outing versus Mumbai Indians, became just the seventh player to slam an IPL century for RR. Buttler (5), Watson (2), Rahane (2), Samson (2), Ben Stokes (1), and Yusuf Pathan (1) are the others with this feat. At 21 years and 123 days, he became their youngest centurion. Overall, he became the fourth-youngest player to score an IPL ton.

The highest individual IPL score by an uncapped player

Jaiswal scored a 62-ball 124 versus MI, the highest individual score by an uncapped player in IPL. He broke the record of Paul Valthaty, who slammed an unbeaten 120 for Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings in 2011 in Mohali. Jaiswal also registered the joint-highest individual score for RR, with Buttler. His efforts, however, went in vain as MI prevailed by six wickets.