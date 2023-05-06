Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs GT: Here is the statistical preview

May 06, 2023

Gujarat Titans will be up against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 51 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Defending champions GT have seven wins in 11 games and they are on the right track to qualify for playoffs. LSG, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold, winning five and losing four (NR: 1). Here we look at the statistical preview of the duel.

A look at the stadium stats

The BRSABV Ekana Stadium will host the clash on May 7 (3:30pm). Teams batting first have won three of the six games here this season (NR: 1). With the track being on the slower side, spinners will get great assistance here and pacers will look to take pace off. The average run rate of teams batting first here is just 7.19.

A look at the H2H record

As both these teams made their debuts last season, they have crossed swords just thrice so far with GT prevailing every single time. LSG would be gutted with their seven-run defeat against the Titans earlier this season as they failed to chase down 136. ﻿Hardik Pandya (66), Mohit Sharma (2/17), and Noor Ahmad (2/18) starred for GT in that contest.

Krunal Pandya closing in on 1,500 IPL runs

Krunal Pandya, LSG's stand-in captain for the remainder of the season, needs to step up in KL Rahul's absence. He requires 52 runs to complete 1,500 IPL runs. He has currently amassed 1,448 runs in 108 appearances at 21.61. Krunal owns a decent IPL strike rate of 134.95. The left-handed batter bagged a golden duck in his last outing against Chennai Super Kings.

Shami's sensational run in the powerplay

Mohammed Shami's brilliance with the new ball has been instrumental to GT's success. While he has taken 12 wickets in powerplay this year at an economy of 6.32, no other bowler has even 10 wickets in this regard. Against DC, he took four wickets to register the second-best Powerplay bowling figures in IPL history. He is GT's joint-leading wicket-taker this season with 18 wickets.

Here are the other key performers

Kyle Mayers has been sensational for LSG at the top, accumulating 311 runs at a strike rate of 152.45. Ravi Bishnoi owns 12 wickets in 10 matches, conceding runs at 7.76. Hardik Pandya has hammered 252 runs besides scalping three wickets in the competition. Besides Shami, Rashid Khan has also scalped 18 wickets for GT this year (ER: 8.05).

A look at the other approaching milestones

Hardik requires three scalps to complete 150 wickets in T20 cricket. Vijay Shankar needs 64 more to complete 1,000 IPL runs. Ravi Bishnoi is just a scalp away from completing 50 wickets in IPL. Marcus Stoinis is five hits away from completing 200 sixes in T20 cricket. Mohsin Khan requires three scalps to touch the 50-wicket mark in T20s.