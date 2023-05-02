Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 02, 2023

LSG lost their last home game against RCB (Source; Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants will square off against the Chennai Super Kings in match number 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Both teams are coming off a defeat and are searching for their sixth win of the season. However, CSK have lost their last two matches and would desperately want to get back to winning ways. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the H2H record

Courtesy of making their debut in the IPL last season, LSG have played against CSK only twice. Both teams have registered a single win. However, CSK won the reverse fixture this season at Chepauk. It was their last meeting and CSK compiled 217/7 batting first. In response, LSG could only manage 205/7. Moeen Ali was the Man of the Match for his 4/26.

Krunal Pandya closing in on 1,500 IPL runs

Krunal Pandya, who will be the stand-in captain, needs to step up in KL Rahul's absence (injury). He requires 52 runs to complete 1,500 IPL runs. He has currently amassed 1,448 runs in 107 appearances at 22.28. Krunal owns a decent IPL strike rate of 135.07. He has mostly played cameos down the order but will have to play a big role.

MS Dhoni closing in on these CSK feats

MS Dhoni is just 22 runs away from completing 4,500 runs for CSK in the IPL. He will become only the second CSK player to reach the milestone after Suresh Raina (4,687). He has accumulated 4,478 runs in 213 IPL appearances at an average of 40.70. In total, Dhoni has amassed 4,927 runs for CSK in 234 matches at 39.41 (50s: 23).

Here are more numbers related to the match

Dhoni needs 73 runs to become the second CSK player to complete 5,000 runs. Ravindra Jadeja is five sixes away from completing 100 IPL sixes. He also needs five wickets to complete 150 IPL scalps. Kyle Mayers has slammed 204 runs in the powerplay this season, the third-highest run-scorer in this phase (SR: 150). Ruturaj Gaikwad has smoked 194 runs in the Powerplay.

