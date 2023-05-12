Sports

Quinton de Kock vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL: Decoding stats

Quinton de Kock vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL: Decoding stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 12, 2023, 02:34 pm 2 min read

De Kock scored 70 in his last outing (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will meet in Match 58 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Hyderabad on May 13. Having clinched just one of their last five games, LSG must return to winning ways sooner than later. SRH have four wins in 10 games. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's battle with Quinton de Kock can be enticing. Here we decode the stats.

How the duo has fared against each other?

As both Bhuvneshwar and de Kock open the proceedings in their respective departments, they are bound to tackle each other. The SRH pacer is yet to dismiss the southpaw after bowling to him in 10 IPL innings. However, de Kock has accumulated 49 runs off as many deliveries in this battle. In T20Is, the dasher has fallen prey to Bhuvneshwar once in four meetings.

Decoding their numbers in powerplay

Known for his ability to swing the new ball, Bhuvneshwar boasts the most powerplay wickets in IPL history (59). This season, the veteran fast bowler has snapped five wickets in this phase, conceding runs at 7.35. Meanwhile, de Kock, who has played just one game this season, has an IPL strike rate of 131.45 within field restrictions.

De Kock's impressive numbers against SRH

Meanwhile, de Kock has enjoyed batting against the Orange Army in the past. He has accumulated 372 runs in 11 games against them, striking at 130.98. As far as Bhuvneshwar is concerned, he has a solitary wicket in two outings against the Super Giants. In Hyderabad, however, he has snapped the most IPL wickets, 41 at an economy of 7.73.

A look at their overall numbers

Bhuvneshwar has blown hot and cold this season, scalping nine wickets in 10 games, conceding runs at 8.31. Overall, he has raced to 163 wickets in 156 IPL games (ER: 7.36). LSG's preceding assignment against Gujarat Titans marked de Kock's maiden appearance this season. He scored a 41-ball 70. Overall, he has 2,834 IPL runs in 93 games at 32.57.