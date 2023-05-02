Sports

IPl 2023, LSG vs CSK: Decoding the key player battles

IPl 2023, LSG vs CSK: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 02, 2023, 07:55 pm 2 min read

Conway has slammed 414 runs in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Lucknow Super Giants cross swords against the Chennai Super Kings. Both teams are in playoff contention with 10 points each. But both are coming off a defeat and it will be important to see how the superstars react to this situation. Their duels promise a lot of excitement. Here are the key battles.

Kyle Mayers vs Moeen Ali

Kyle Mayers has been a sensation for LSG this season. He likes to score quickly in the Powerplay, and to restrict that, MS Dhoni may unleash Moeen Ali. Moeen dismissed him in the first fixture and would like to replicate that. He has dismissed him twice in three T20 meetings. But Mayers has smoked 25 runs at a strike rate of 147.05 against him.

Nicholas Pooran vs Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has scalped 13 wickets this season and improved his bowling a lot. But he will be tested against Nicholas Pooran, who has a positive matchup against him. Pooran has smashed 42 runs in 20 deliveries against him (SR: 210) across four IPL meetings. Jadeja has dismissed him only once. The WI dasher strikes at 154.92 against left-arm spinners in the IPL.

Devon Conway vs Ravi Bishnoi

Devon Conway is in sublime form this season. Considering the pitch, LSG may unleash Ravi Bishnoi early on. Conway has just faced two balls of Bishnoi in the IPL. However, he owns a strike rate of 129.56 against left-arm spinners in T20s. He averages 49.66 against them. Meanwhile, Bishnoi has scalped 21 wickets in 41 IPL innings against left-handed batters (average: 20.90).

Ajinkya Rahane vs Amit Mishra

A battle between two resurgent players, Ajinkya Rahane and Amit Mishra will be looking to get the better of each other in this duel. The 40-year-old leggie has dismissed Rahane thrice in 10 IPL meetings. Meanwhile, Rahane has smashed 96 runs at a strike rate of 123.07. The CSK dasher has looked in great touch, whereas Mishra has also scalped important wickets for LSG.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the clash on May 3 (3:30pm). The Lucknow pitch has remained slow and tough for the batters. Spinners will get great assistance here and pacers will look to take pace off. 7.34 is the average run rate for teams batting first in the IPL. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema.