IPL 2023, SRH vs KKR: Pitch report (Hyderabad Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 04, 2023, 02:57 pm 2 min read

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has fared well at this venue (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will fight for a much-needed win in Match 47 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host this duel on May 4. Both teams have had a tough time this season with SRH winning three of their eight games. KKR also have as many wins in nine games. Here's the pitch report.

How does the track behave here?

The track here is generally conducive for batting as the bowl comes onto the bat nicely. Spinners, however, can come into play as the match progresses. Teams batting first have won three of the four games here in IPL 2023. SRH won just one of those games. Anything around 165-170 will be a competitive score here.

A look at the stadium stats

The average run rate of teams batting first here reads 7.97 (IPL). Chasing sides have won 37 of the 68 IPL games played here (Excluding Super Over games). The dew factor in evening games is a major reason behind the same. While pacers have taken 580 IPL wickets here at an economy rate of 8.09, spinners have 229 wickets with their economy being 7.64.

SRH's performance here

SRH have done extremely well at home, winning 30 of the 48 games played here. They also have a win in Super Over here. The Orange Army have met the Knight Riders six times at this venue and the head-to-head record reads 3-3. Overall, KKR have five wins in eight fixtures at this venue. They would be determined to enhance this record.

Here are the key performers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar owns the most IPL wickets at this venue (40 scalps) at an economy rate of 7.71. Rahul Tripathi slammed a match-winning 74* against Punjab Kings here earlier this season. Jason Roy slammed a 21-ball 31 in his only T20 outing at this venue. T Natarajan has scalped four wickets in as many T20 games here with an economy of 9.57.

Here are the Probable XIs

Probable XI SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan. Probable XI KKR: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

