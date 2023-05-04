Sports

Erling Haaland scripts Premier League history as City win: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 04, 2023, 02:41 am 3 min read

Haaland has scored 35 Premier League goals this season (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Erling Haaland has scripted Premier League history after scoring versus West Ham United. Haaland has scored 35 Premier League goals this season. As per Opta, this is the most by a player in a single campaign in the English top-flight since Ron Davies in 1966-67 (37). Haaland also has 51 goals in all competitions this season as Manchester City overcame the Hammers 3-0.

Haaland goes clear of Cole and Shearer

Haaland has now steered clear of Andy Cole and Alan Shearer in terms of the most goals in a single Premier League season (34 each). However, both Shearer and Cole got to the mark when the Premier League had 42 games a season. Haaland had equaled Shearer and Cole in Man City's 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday.

Haaland!

Summary of Haaland's 51 goals in 2022-23

Besides his 35 goals in the Premier League, Haaland is also the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League (12). Haaland managed one goal in the Carabao Cup and has three in the FA Cup. Besides, Haaland has also managed eight assists across competitions this season, including seven in the Premier League.

Haaland had joined an elite list in English top-flight football

As per Squawka, versus Fulham, Haaland became the first player to score 50+ goals across all competitions in a single English top-flight season since 1931. Haaland became the fourth player in the history of English top-flight football to score 50 goals across all competitions in a single season. He joined Dixie Dean (63, 1927-28), Vic Watson (50, 1929-30), and Tom Waring (50, 1930-31).

Man City regain their top position over Arsenal

City have raced to 79 points in 33 Premier League fixtures this season. They are a point ahead of Arsenal (78) and also have a match in hand. City are also ahead in terms of goal difference with +57. Arsenal have a +42 goal difference after 34 games. Meanwhile, West Ham are placed 15th with 34 points from 34 games.

Man City overcome West Ham 3-0

Man City were left frustrated in a goalless first half with the Hammers holding on and Lukas Fabianski making a series of top saves. However, West Ham conceded a sloppy free-kick and Riyad Mahrez's ball found Nathan Ake, who scored in the far post. Haaland was set up by Jack Grealish for City's second before substitute Phil Foden added the third.

Erling Haaland in Premier League 2022-23

Premier League appearances: 31. Premier League goals: 35. Goals from inside the box: 34. Goals with the left foot: 23. Goals with the right foot: 6. Headers: 6. Penalties: 7. Minutes per goal: 71.5. Hat-tricks: 4.