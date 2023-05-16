Sports

Can Ravi Bishnoi stop Suryakumar Yadav? Decoding the stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 16, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav owns a strike rate of 190.83 in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians are aiming for the top two spots with a win against Lucknow Super Giants in the 63rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Both teams will look to win and secure their playoff berth. A lot will depend on MI talisman Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in great form. His duel against Ravi Bishnoi will be fascinating. Here's more.

How has the duo fared against each other?

Suryakumar had a poor start to the IPL 2023. However, he turned it around, having scored 479 runs in 12 matches. He slammed his maiden IPL century in the last match against GT. But against LSG, his main challenge will be against Bishnoi. Bishnoi has dismissed SKY thrice in five IPL innings, while he just scored 23 runs off 20 balls (SR: 115).

SKY's numbers against leg spinners

SKY has been at his destructive best in recent matches. He has attacked the spinners, just like he does against the pacers. He owns a strike rate of 132.24 against leg spinners in the IPL. He has amassed 525 runs against them in 69 IPL innings and has fallen prey to them 15 times. SKY has slammed 13 sixes against leggies in the IPL.

How have they fared in the middle overs?

SKY has slammed 362 runs in the middle overs (7-15), the most by any batter in this phase in IPL 2023. He owns a strike rate of 194.62 in this phase but has fallen five times out of 11 innings. Bishnoi has been decent in this phase. The young leggie has snapped nine wickets in this phase. He owns an economy of 7.86.

A look at their overall IPL numbers

SKY's sensational form has helped him race to 3,123 runs in 135 IPL appearances at an average of 31.87. He has an IPL career strike rate of 142.99. In IPL 2023, he has amassed 479 runs in 12 matches (SR: 190.83). Bishnoi has compiled 49 wickets in as many IPL appearances (ER: 7.65). He is LSG's highest wicket-taker this season, with 12 wickets.

