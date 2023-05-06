Sports

IPL 2023: CSK's Matheesha Pathirana records his best T20 figures

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 06, 2023, 06:23 pm 2 min read

Pathirana has scalped 10 wickets in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Matheesha Pathirana recorded his best Indian Premier League figures against the Mumbai Indias. The Lankan pacer ran through the MI batting order and handed the advantage to the Chennai Super Kings in match number 49 of the IPL 2023 season. Pathirana was the star with the ball as he finished 3/15 as CSK restricted MI to only 139/8. We decode his stats.

A brilliant spell from Pathirana

Pathirana was called into action in the 13th over and he bowled beautifully right from the start. He struck in his third over when he removed Nehal Wadhera with a fast yorker and uprooted his stumps. Pathiran then dismissed Arshad Khan in the next over, who sliced it to deep point. Two balls later, he outfoxed Tristan Stubbs, who misjudged a slower one.

Most wickets in death overs in IPL 2023

Pathirana has been exceptional in the slog-overs phase. He has been MS Dhoni's go-to option in these phases. As per ESPNcricinfo, has raced to 10 wickets, the highest wicket-taker in the death overs this season (16-20 overs). He has bowled 45 dot balls and owns an economy of 7.53. Notably, Tushar Deshpande has also scalped 10 wickets in overs 16-20.

A look at Pathirana's overall numbers

Pathirana featured for CSK last season and impressed in the two matches that he played. However, he has become a mainstay for the franchise this season. The SL pacer has raced to 10 wickets in IPL 2023 from seven matches and owns an economy of 7.60. Pathirana now has 17 scalps in the 20-over format, claiming his best figures and a maiden three-wicket haul.

How did the MI innings pan out?

MI had a horror start as they were 16/3 after the first three overs. Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the ship with a 55-run partnership. Wadhera added another 50-plus stand with Tristan Stubbs. The 22-year-old slammed his maiden fifty but no one else could cross the 30-run mark as MI posted 139/8. Pathirana, Deshpande and Deepak Chahar shared seven wickets between them.