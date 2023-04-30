Sports

Liverpool claim dramatic 4-3 win over Spurs at Anfield: Stats

Liverpool scored a dramatic 94th-minute through Diogo Jota to earn a superb 4-3 win against Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool scored a dramatic 94th-minute through Diogo Jota to earn a superb 4-3 win against Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League clash at Anfield. Liverpool were out of sight, taking a 3-0 lead within 15 minutes. However, Spurs showed a fight to make it 3-3. Richarlison scored in the 93rd minute as the visitors looked to seal a draw. But Jota scored thereafter.

Liverpool rise to fifth

With this 4-3 win, the Reds have risen to fifth in the Premier League 2022-23 standings. Liverpool now have 56 points from 33 games (W19 D8 L9). Jurgen Klopp's men are unbeaten in six Premier League games, winning four on the bounce. Spurs, who fought back against Manchester United two days earlier, have slipped to sixth (54 points from 34 matches).

Trent Alexander-Arnold slams a PL record

As per Opta, Trent Alexander-Arnold has assisted a goal in five consecutive Premier League appearances for the second time in his career (previously in August 2019) and is the only player in the competition's history to have done so twice. In 193 Premier League games, he now has 53 assists in the Premier League.

Salah surpasses Fowler

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has now scored 184 goals in his 300 appearances for Liverpool, leapfrogging Robbie Fowler (183 in 369 games) into sixth in the club's all-time top scorers. Salah has scored 137 Premier League goals in 226 appearances. Salah is the first Liverpool player to score in seven consecutive home games since Luis Suárez in 2014.

Kane equals Rooney's Premier League record

Kane scored Spurs's opener. He has now equaled Wayne Rooney in terms of goals in the Premier League. Kane is now the joint-second-highest scorer in Premier League history. Alan Shearer (260) is the only player above the duo. In the Premier League 2022-23 season, Kane has scored 25 goals. For the fourth time ever, Kane has scored 25-plus goals in a single PL season.

Jota scores Liverpool's 41st 90th-minute winning goal

As per Squawka, Jota scored Liverpool's 41st 90th-minute winning goal in the Premier League, at least 11 more than any other side in the competition's history. Jota's goal was the sixth time Jurgen Klopp brought on a substitute who scored a 90th-minute winner (Premier League).