Premier League 2022-23, Arsenal's title hopes all but over: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 14, 2023, 11:02 pm 1 min read

Arsenal, playing their 36th match, were blanked by a well-drilled Brighton,

Manchester City are on the brink of winning the Premier League 2022-23 title after Arsenal suffered a 3-0 loss at home against Brighton. Arsenal, who have played a game more than City, failed to cut the lead and remain four points behind. City now need one win from three games to clinch a third successive honor under Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal's title hopes all but over

Manchester City earlier beat Everton 3-0 to regain a four-point lead after 35 games. Arsenal, playing their 36th match, were blanked by a well-drilled Brighton, handing City the onus. Arsenal have 81 points from 36 games, suffering their fifth loss of the campaign. Even if Arsenal win their remaining two games, they will finish with 87 points. A win will see City reach 88.