Sports

Riyad Mahrez scores the second-ever FA Cup semi-final hat-trick: Stats

Riyad Mahrez scores the second-ever FA Cup semi-final hat-trick: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 23, 2023, 01:07 am 2 min read

Riyad Mahrez netted a historic hat-trick for Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez netted a historic hat-trick for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side tamed Sheffield United 3-0 in the semi-finals of the FA Cup 2022-23 season. Mahrez opened the scoring with a penalty just before half-time. He then added a brace in the second half. Mahrez's heroics have seen City reach the final as they await the winners between Manchester United and Brighton.

Historic hat-trick for Riyad Mahrez

As per Opta, Mahrez has scored the first-ever FA Cup semi-final hat-trick at Wembley Stadium. It's also the first in the semi-final of the competition overall since Alex Dawson in 1958 (Manchester United against Fulham). At 32 years and 60 days, Mahrez has become the oldest player to score a hat-trick for a top-flight side managed by Pep Guardiola.

Mahrez's goals tally for Manchester City

Mahrez has now raced to 15 goals in 28 appearances for City this season in all competitions, including five in the FA Cup. In 227 matches for City, Mahrez has a total of 78 goals. Besides his 43 goals in the Premier League, he has also smashed 11 FA Cup goals, eight goals in the League Cup, and 16 in the Champions League.

City shut shop once again; script this record

As per Squawka, Manchester City are the first side to reach an FA Cup final without conceding in 57 years. 4-0 vs Chelsea, 1-0 vs Arsenal, 3-0 vs Bristol City, 6-0 vs Burnley, and 3-0 vs Sheffield United. In five games, City have scored a whopping 17 goals in the competition this season.

Mahrez shines!