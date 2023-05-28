Sports

Manchester City: Decoding their Premier League 2022-23 season in numbers

Manchester City: Decoding their Premier League 2022-23 season in numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 28, 2023, 11:27 pm 3 min read

Haaland finished with 36 goals, the most by a player in a Premier League season ever (Source: Twitter/@ErlingHaaland)

Manchester City ended the Premier League 2022-23 season with a defeat, losing against Brentford away on matchday 38. City had another defining campaign under Pep Guardiola and showed their worth at the business end of the season by staying above the rest. City won their fifth Premier League honor and a third successive one under Guardiola to highlight their prowess. We decode the stats.

Why does this story matter?

City had to chase Arsenal for the majority part of the season and they never shied away from performing when it mattered.

It was a matter of time before a young Arsenal side imploded to hand an experienced City the onus.

Arsenal dropped points over the last two months and City grew in stature like they always manage in the end stages.

Brentford do the double over City

Brentford have done the double over Man City in the Premier League 2022-23 season. Despite a win, Brentford missed out on a place in next season's Europa Conference League. Ethan Pinnock's late goal helped the Bees a narrow victory. Pinnock scored from a low drive into the bottom corner after Kevin Schade's teasing cross was headed into his path by Bryan Mbeumo.

City finish with 89 points in their bag

After 38 matches in a grueling season, City have ended with 89 points, winning 28, drawing five, and losing four games. City's 16-game unbeaten run in the league came to an end. Their last defeat before this match came against Tottenham Hotspur back in early February. City finished as the only side to score 90-plus goals (94), besides conceding the joint-fewest (33).

Do you know?

City's 25-game unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end, since their defeat against Spurs. Notably, City failed to win their last two PL games this season, drawing against Brighton and losing to Brentford.

Haaland finishes as the league's top scorer

Erling Haaland joined City last summer and in his first season, he went on to conquer the Premier League. Haaland finished with 36 goals, the most by a player in a Premier League season ever. He also managed eight assists and with 44 goal contributions in a season, he equaled the record of former Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Several top performers for this magnificent City side

Kevin De Bruyne finished the season with 16 assists, the highest this season. He also scored seven goals. Riyad Mahrez was the only other City player with 10-plus assists (10), besides scoring five times. IIkay Gundogan also made his presence felt for City with eight goals and four assists. Phil Foden also chipped in with 11 goals and five assists.

Guardiola continues to stamp his authority

Guardiola claimed his fifth league title as City's manager. His side has registered the most goals in Europe's top 5 domestic leagues this season. On Sunday, Guardiola suffered just his 35th Premier League loss in what was his 266th game in charge. For the second successive season and for the fifth time under Guardiola, City managed 90-plus goals in a Premier League campaign.

Unwanted record for City

As per Opta, Brentford are now the third side to complete the Premier League double over Man City in a season in which the latter were crowned champions. Chelsea (2013-14) and Spurs (2021-22) achieved the mark earlier.