Sports

Manchester United overcome Aston Villa to maintain top-four aspirations: Stats

Manchester United overcome Aston Villa to maintain top-four aspirations: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 30, 2023, 09:24 pm 2 min read

A Bruno Fernandes goal helped Manchester United beat Aston Villa 1-0 (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

A Bruno Fernandes goal helped Manchester United beat Aston Villa 1-0 to maintain their top-four aspirations in the Premier League 2022-23 season. After throwing away a 2-0 lead against Tottenham Hotspur two days earlier, United showed enough composure to earn a hard-fought clean sheet and three points. United remain fourth after Newcastle United humbled Southampton 3-1 to stay third.

United stay within Newcastle's range

United, who have played one match less than Newcastle, have collected 19 wins, six draws, and seven losses from 32 matches. United have a goal difference of +10, scoring their 49th goal of the season. Meanwhile, Newcastle, who came from behind to beat Southampton, have 65 points from 33 matches (W18 D11 L4). Newcastle have a superior goal difference of +34.

United's comforts at home

Since suffering a 2-1 defeat versus Brighton on the opening day of the season, Manchester United have picked up 39 points out of a possible 45 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. United are unbeaten in their last 26 games at Old Trafford across competitions (W22 D4). As per Squawka, United have scored 55 goals in these 26 games, keeping 14 clean sheets.

Bruno Fernandes shines for MUFC

Fernandes has now raced to 11 goals this season across competitions (52 games). He also has 12 assists. Overall, the Portuguese star has scored 61 goals, besides making 51 assists, since joining the club in January 2020. In the Premier League, 42 goals and 32 assists from 118 games. In Premier League 2022-23, he has six goals and seven assists.

Magpies slam a bunch of records

Newcastle have won 65 points from 33 games this season. As per Opta, only in 1995-96 (67) have they ever had more after the same number of games in a PL campaign. Newcastle have won seven of their last nine meetings with Southampton. Callum Wilson has become the first Newcastle player to score 15-plus goals in a Premier League campaign since Demba Ba (2011-12).